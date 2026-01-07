Kyle Tucker Handed Blunt Reality Check as Blue Jays Shift Focus to Bolster Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Just when everyone thought that Kyle Tucker joining the Toronto Blue Jays was almost confirmed, the plot thickens. Now, a former MLB General Manager has claimed that the team might be shifting their focus from him, and a lot of it has to do with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Kyle Tucker has been linked with the Blue Jays since he visited the team’s facility in Dunedin, Florida. The Blue Jays’ need for a left-handed hitter is simply obvious, given their righty-powered lineup (George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kazuma Okamoto, Alejandro Kirk, and, for now, Ernie Clement). This is where King Tuck fits the bill.

As the top free agent in the market ($40.2 million market value), he is looking for at least a $400 million deal as his next contract. And this is where Steve Phillips, former Mets general manager, seems to think that the Blue Jays will not agree to his expectations.

“He’s not getting $400 million. No. And quite honestly, I don’t know that there’s $300 million for him out there. And the question is, how long of a deal is he gonna get? It doesn’t get to $200 million, because it may end up that he has to take the shorter-term deal. He’s not getting the 10-year deal at 35 t0 40-million per year.”

The Blue Jays recently spent a significant amount to bring Kazuma Okamoto to the team – $60 million, four-year deal. So, right now, they might not be looking for any more big spending. In such a situation, Kyle Tucker and the team might fail to agree, and the Blue Jays might have to move away from him.

They might have to look towards Bo Bichette as his replacement.

“If the Blue Jays go away on Tucker, if they sign Bichette, Tucker’s in deep do-do,” continued Steve Phillips.

Bo Bichette has carried the Blue Jays time and again during games. He has expressed a desire to stay with the Toronto Blue Jays, too.

He is reportedly seeking a deal in the range of 8 years and $250 million or a shorter contract with high AAV, as part of staying with the team. Bichette has been with the team from the start of his career in the majors.

Performance-wise, Bichette is an asset for the Blue Jays with his offensive prowess. Despite suffering from a knee injury, his three-run homer off Shohei Ohtani during Game 7 of the 2025 World Series shows his skills, even though his team lost. Bichette earned 18 home runs and 94 RBI in 139 games throughout the season.

Plus, getting Tucker instead of Bichette might result in the team losing the tried and tested Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. partnership.

The Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. combination

Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have had a strong relationship as teammates in the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette had even talked about his and Vladdy’s plans in MLB in early spring.

“Vladdy is one of my best friends. We’ve had tons of conversations like that. We’ve talked about playing together forever since he was 18 and I was 19. That’s still a goal of ours.”

Both Bichette and Guerrero Jr. played their first World Series together. Guerrero Jr. provides middle-of-the-order power and presence at first base, while Bichette offers high-contact hitting and defense at shortstop, forming a strong core. The Blue Jays have built their team around this duo, viewing them as essential to long-term success and contention.

In fact, right after the WS Game 7, Vladdy exclaimed, “I would love to finish my career playing with him.”

Now, fans might again get to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base while Bo Bichette plays second base. Add Kazuma Okamoto to the third base and the team might be able to keep their World Series aspirations alive in 2026.

All things said and done, ultimately, the Blue Jays must decide whether to maintain their proven duo of Bichette and Guerrero Jr. or pivot to a new era with Tucker.