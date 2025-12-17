Kyle Tucker Hit With Blunt Reality Check as Blue Jays’ Next Offseason Move Revealed, Per Insider

With 2026 just being a couple of weeks away, we have spent enough time in the market to understand how much a player is worth. Yes, their projected contract value might be $400 or $450 million, but the reality is different. And the reality for Kyle Tucker is that he is not worth as much as the projection market shows he is.

“Why would I say the Blue Jays wouldn’t give him the $400 million? They have the money,” said host Adam Peddle. But he also said, “No one else is offering it. Well, it’s exactly because of that… no other team’s kind of seeing him as a $400 million guy.”

As the offseason market moves, top players have signed, quietly reshaping valuations across remaining free agents. Kyle Tucker entered the winter with a projected contract near $400 million after an elite season.

But now that projection is softening because the teams have looked at Tucker deeply and seen a late-season slump, injury concerns, and reduced urgency from several bidders. The league prediction now is that Kyle Tucker will get anywhere between $300 to $350 million and this is very good news for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Toronto Blue Jays were always the favorites to land Tucker, but now they have gained even more odds of landing him. The Blue Jays are one of the only teams that still have the money and have a projected payroll of $280 million by the end of the trade deadline.

Beyond the money, Toronto actually needs his performance of .841 OPS and 4.6 bWAR. Those numbers during Tucker’s down year will add a lot of value alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s during October. Toronto fell one win short of a championship, and Tucker directly addresses run production volatility.

Markets talk louder than projections, and Kyle Tucker’s price is clearly settling below imagined winter peaks. If patience wins titles, Ross Atkins letting Tucker come to terms may be Toronto’s sharpest move. But Toronto can’t hold on for a very long time, either.

With the market cooling down, the Dodgers have a good shot at Kyle Tucker

This is what happens when the room goes quiet, and one team doesn’t panic. Los Angeles has seen this movie before, and they know when to wait for the price to blink. While everyone else keeps circling, the Los Angeles Dodgers are positioned to do what they usually do. Kyle Tucker is now the obvious next test of that patience.

Los Angeles signaled familiar intent early, adding Edwin Díaz while others expected payroll restraint this winter. Projections once placed Tucker near $400 million after consecutive All-Star seasons and Silver Slugger honors. The valuation softened following a second-half slump tied to a hand injury and late calf rehab.

With some teams hesitating to push for Kyle Tucker, it has made it easier for the Dodgers to push a short-term contract of 3-4 years for Tucker. Meaning that it will not be a big load on the Dodgers payroll, and Tucker will get the $40 million AAv that he wants.

That silence has consequences, and Los Angeles rarely misses opportunities created by hesitation leaguewide. For the Dodgers, Kyle Tucker represents leverage, timing, and a market finally blinking first. If patience wins again, Los Angeles secures flexibility while Tucker secures his preferred AAV.