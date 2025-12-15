Kyle Tucker Side Eyes Netflix After Surprise Cameo in $120,000,000 Project

Kyle Tucker has the entire baseball world watching him this offseason. And well, what did you know? Netflix might be watching too!

In the middle of all the free agency buzz and the nine-figure talks, Tucker has quietly popped up on one of Netflix’s biggest projects—Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a film carrying a $120 million price tag.

Well, if you blink, you will miss it, but yes, that’s Tucker hanging out in the background of a particular scene. MLB fans noticed, and well, so did Tucker.

“Hey @netflix, did I make the credits??” said Tucker, jokingly side-eyeing them on Instagram after the clip started circulating in the MLB universe. Well, just like that, one of baseball’s biggest names found himself flirting with Hollywood fame.

Now, this is not the only time Tucker appears differently on camera. Long before Tucker was a free agent headline or a Netflix newbie, he was actually cast as Ted Williams. Yes, that Ted Williams!

As a minor leaguer, Tucker had served as a stand-in for Williams in a documentary shoot. He wore wool pants, vintage cleats, and that classic Red Sox No. 9 jersey. And the fit made sensee. His left-handed swing is long admired as being old school. Plus, his swing is so reminiscent of Williams’ that teammates nicknamed him “Ted” too.

That comparison has followed him ever since. His balance, his fluid mechanics, and even his ability to square up a baseball are what Kyle Tucker is known for.

Of course, the Netflix cameo is only a fun subplot of what’s shaping up to be a massive winter for the Cubs player. The 28-year-old outfielder is one of the best free agents on the market, and his next contract could be in the $400 million range. And everyone from the New York Yankees to the Blue Jays to even the Dodgers is interested– all big market teams.

And the interest is understandable. He plays elite defense, runs the bases well, and is a constant threat at the plate. In the first season he was with the Cubs, he was in 136 games and hit 22 home runs, stole 25 bases, and drove in 73 runs, helping push the Cubs back into the playoff picture.

Of course, Chicago would love to keep him, but the reality is they will get outbid. The question is, who will pay the most for Tucker? ​​

So, who will pay the most for Kyle Tucker?

Over the past few years, the Blue Jays have shown their willingness to spend on free agents. They are connected to some big names every season, but the kicker is that every time they fall short in signing with them. Big meetings and big expectations later…no one lands. But this time, things feel and look different.

After falling short in the World Series, just moments away from beating a loaded Dodgers roster, the Toronto Blue Jays have every reason to think this is their moment. That closeness to breaking the curse since 1993 has done one thing – forced action.

If Toronto can land just one true top-tier player, then they can be as good as anyone in baseball. Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball says that the player might be Kyle Tucker. In fact, Finkelstein also predicted that Jays would sign Tucker to a massive 10-year $340 million deal.

This means that the Jays are not the team lurking in the Tucker sweepstakes; they are here to win it. “The Toronto Blue Jays were inches away from winning a World Series… Losing in that fashion should force action for the Blue Jays this offseason,” Finkelstein wrote. “This time around… I am predicting they will finally land the top free agent available and sign Kyle Tucker.”

A $43 million AVV is head-turning, no doubt, but this is Kyle Tucker we are talking about. He is of prime age, in the middle of the order force, and comes to change divisions, not just for one-off plays.