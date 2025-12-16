Kyle Tucker Slowly Slips From Toronto’s Grip After Blue Jays Legend Confirms Bo Bichette Plan

Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is confident that Bo Bichette will be back in 2026 and beyond. Since this has been a top debacle in Toronto, even the executive chair of the team’s ownership group, Edward Rogers, was asked about bringing Bo Bichette back on a new deal.

“Bo has been a part of this team throughout his career; it’s home for him, and I’m hopeful we have the best, most competitive team we can…. I’m not part of that decision-making; that’s (general manager) Ross (Atkins) and Mark, and we’re working hard to try to figure that out,” Rogers shared while speaking with the Toronto Star’s Gregor Chisholm.

Now, a final call on Bo Bichette’s ultimate destination for the next season could be coming soon. While ownership remains hopeful, recent analysis from the Jays Digest podcast sheds more light on the complexities of the situation, particularly concerning both Bichette and potential target Kyle Tucker.

In the latest episode, Nick Gosse gave some fresh updates surrounding Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker. He shed light on the recent comments made by Buck Martinez on MLB Network.

“I know Bo wants to come back. It’s probably a strong 8 (out of 10) that Bo comes back to Toronto,” Martinez remarked.

It’s been well known that the Blue Jays are hoping to reunite with the franchise-grown infielder. In fact, many around the league have believed all along that this is where things will ultimately land. However, there are some speculations that the Blue Jays could bring in both Kyle Tucker and Bichette.

The reality, though, is that they will likely have to choose between the two. Nick Gosse probably summed up this dilemma in the best way possible.

“It feels odd that Kyle Tucker to Toronto both feels inevitable and also not even close to a deal.”

Further, he added, “The Jays could go the route of giving him $400 million with opt-outs throughout the contract. But how beneficial is that to the Toronto Blue Jays? That’s the big question mark.”

Gosse isn’t sure whether this kind of deal actually helps the Jays.

“If he (Tucker) wants a longer-term deal, the Jays make more sense. If he wants a shorter term with a higher AAV, there are rumors out there that the Jays don’t really want that.”

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays met with Kyle Tucker at their spring training facility. And if you ask skipper John Schneider, the meeting went well.

“We sat upstairs for about an hour, an hour and a half, and talked through kind of where the organization is and where the organization is heading, both from a team and roster-building standpoint and from an ownership standpoint, and he talked baseball. It was pretty cool,” Schneider said while speaking with Sportsnet.

However, now, Toronto’s odds of signing Kyle Tucker appear low.

The Blue Jays could lose Kyle Tucker to their AL rival

Insider Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently updated that he sees Kyle Tucker ending up with the Yankees. As per Kelly, the Yankees are expected to lead the race for Tucker. They could potentially offer him a 10-year, $360 million deal that includes a player opt-out after the 2029 season. The deal is roughly in line with what most expect him to command.

“For being the consensus top free agent available this offseason, things have been surprisingly quiet on Kyle Tucker,” Kelly noted.

“The Yankees remain an interesting potential landing spot for Tucker, who seemingly would thrive playing 81 games a season at Yankee Stadium… The defending AL Champion Blue Jays may prove to be the best landing spot for Tucker, though perhaps we’re putting too much stock in the Tampa native making the relatively close trip to Dunedin.”

The Blue Jays certainly have the alternatives if Kyle Tucker slips away.

Cody Bellinger looms as a potential fallback if the Jays are focused on adding an outfielder. Some may even argue that he should be prioritized over Kyle Tucker. All things considered, it’s not a case of Tucker or nothing for the Jays.