Kyle Tucker’s Early Retirement Rumors Prevail As Mets Plan Juan Soto 2.0 Coup Vs Blue Jays

The Mets might be on the verge of pulling off another Juan Soto-type shocker, this time with Kyle Tucker. Well, after what’s been a pretty quiet offseason, one that ended with Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz, and Pete Alonso landing elsewhere, it’s starting to look like David Stearns may have been keeping his biggest move under wraps. After losing key pieces, New York needs a headline move, not just depth, and Tucker would instantly reset expectations.

According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, the Mets have held multiple video meetings with Tucker over the past week. They have reportedly put a three-year offer on the table in the $120-$140 million range. So, for Mets fans, this is the kind of swing they’ve been waiting to see for a long time.

But before anyone starts celebrating, there’s another wrinkle. Sports commentator Chris Rose has weighed in, and if what he’s saying turns out to be true, it could completely flip the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes on its head.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s getting hurt a little bit by Anthony Rendon syndrome. You’ve heard whispers, whether it’s Joel Sherman from the New York Post or other people who have said, ‘Yeah, maybe he doesn’t love the game now.’ Could that be a little unfair? It all depends on where they’re getting their information from. But I wonder if some teams are a little hesitant,” Rose shared via X.

Remember Anthony Rendon? He signed that massive seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels, and it just never played out the way anyone expected. Injuries completely derailed his time in Anaheim. Over the past five seasons, he’s appeared in only 257 games, hitting .242 with 22 HRs, 125 RBIs, and a .717 OPS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along the way, it felt like something was always wrong: groin, knee, hamstring, shin, oblique, lower back, wrist, hip, you name it.

On top of that, Rendon rubbed a lot of Angels fans the wrong way with his comments. He made it sound like he didn’t even enjoy baseball. Because of all that, his legacy has shifted from elite talent to more of a cautionary tale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That’s where Chris Rose’s concern about Kyle Tucker comes in. Remember, Rendon took a premature retirement, but what about Tucker?

According to Rose, Tucker could be the next name in that line. Even if that feels harsh, it explains why suitors might be hesitant. Tucker has also dealt with injuries in recent years, and even his 2025 season was cut short despite an electric start. That track record is making teams think twice about handing him a $400 million deal.

So the big question now is obvious: Is Tucker really on a path to becoming the next Rendon? Or are teams just being overly cautious about another massive long-term commitment?

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Tucker is looking beyond the Mets

Even though the Mets have put a strong offer in front of Kyle Tucker, there may be more waiting for him on the open market. Chris Rose has suggested that teams could be wary of giving Tucker a long-term deal. But that caution doesn’t really seem to be showing up in his free-agent sweepstakes.

Well, Tucker is reportedly focused on securing a long-term deal, and right now, Toronto appears to be the only team willing to go that far. Sure, he could take a shorter-term, high-dollar deal with the Mets. But if he struggles or gets hurt over the next year or two, his future value could take a hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, if contract length is the biggest priority for Tucker, the Blue Jays may not even need to improve their current offer. And while the exact average annual value of Toronto’s proposal isn’t known the way the Mets’ offer is, it’s not considered a bargain deal by any means.

If Toronto meets that number, they’ll likely land him. If not, they could open the door for Tucker to pivot and accept the Mets’ shorter-term offer instead.