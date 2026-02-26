Kyle Tucker’s Ex-Teammate Rushes to Defend Dodgers Star Amid Doubts Over Passion for Baseball

Kyle Tucker’s on-field demeanor is as quiet as his new $240 million contract is loud, a contrast that has some critics baselessly questioning his passion for the game.

Tucker is the splurge buy of the Dodgers this season. He agreed to a four-year deal with them, being the highest-paid baseball player this season. But with that, he is also facing accusations of not loving the game enough. Now, his former Chicago Cubs teammate Michael Busch has come to his defense.

On an episode of Foul Territory, Busch only praised Tucker and made no complaint about him lacking passion.

“Tucker was a great teammate. He was always out there, always working hard, always playing hard.”

Tucker came off a season with an average of .266 while playing 136 games and hitting 22 home runs last season. These stats clearly do not agree with the allegations.

Tucker, himself, had addressed those critics surrounding his demeanor during his introductory press conference with the Dodgers.

“I mean, I don’t read into it a whole lot. I know what I try to do out on the field and what I bring to the clubhouse. I try and do my best out there regardless of how I feel or what the situation is. I’m going to try and go out there and win games.”

Tucker is here to win games with the Dodgers, looking for a three-peat of their World Series win. He is focused and has his own unique way of getting the job done.

The Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, had also defended Tucker’s approach to the game. He found these allegations unfair and unappreciative of individual spirit.

On an episode of Foul Territory, Friedman remarked, “Some guys will talk trash about it [his approach] if it doesn’t line up with what they do instead of appreciating the individualized aspect.”

Busch also holds the same opinion that Tucker being a low-motor guy does not make him less passionate.

He clearly pointed out that every player knows what works best for them, and Tucker’s approach must have worked for him. Busch finds ex-Cubs Tucker and Cubs’ new signing Alex Bregman, both at a very high level despite their individual differences.

“We all have our own little routines or ways like (how) we go about our day. But I think they are very similar in the way that they play. I think they came up in the same organization, played in the same team. They play super-hard. But they definitely have their differences…I don’t think for any player that’s right or wrong. I think everybody kind of grows up and figures out what works best for them. The ability to perform and the ability to stay on the field, and I think Bregman and Tucker do it at a super-high level.”

Bregman joined the Chicago Cubs in 2026 on a five-year, $175 million contract.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old right fielder is also making waves in the MLB community because of his massive contract with the Dodgers.

Kyle Tucker’s contract causes buzz in the community

The Evil Empire’s biggest spend this offseason was Kyle Tucker.

The four-time All-Star now has the highest AAV in baseball as his contract pays him $60 millions a year.

With the MLB community buzzing with salary cap discussions, Tucker’s contract has raised some eyebrows. Tucker’s salary might just be a discussion point during the collective bargaining negotiations scheduled on December 1.

However, Tucker is not bothered about it, and he has made it clear in a conversation with USA Today.

“It doesn’t bother me, it really doesn’t. I’m sure it would have probably happened in some aspect regardless of where I would have gone. But I think with this team, winning the last two years, probably made it bigger.’’

The Dodgers’ projected payroll in the 2026 season is approximately $413.6 million, per Spotrac. And MLB’s luxury tax threshold sits at $244 million. The franchise will spend $120 million on Tucker only due to luxury tax penalties.