Kyle Tucker’s Exit Leaves Cubs Scrambling as Jed Hoyer Faces Pressure to Pounce on $18M Star After Imai Failure

The Chicago Cubs can’t have anything going for them. With Kyle Tucker out of the door, they wanted to get a good pitcher to improve their pitching, but had a big miss after Tatsuya Imai signed with the Astros. So now, they can do one more move, and that also involves an Astros player.
“If the Cubs have dreams of doing anything of significance in 2026 — especially if they lose Kyle Tucker… Adding a frontline arm,” said Rovan Kavner. “Over the last five years, Valdez has boasted the highest ground-ball percentage of any qualified starter in MLB… he would represent a significant upgrade for a Cubs team that could use more reliable arms in October.”
The Chicago Cubs missed their opportunity to sign Tatsuya Imai, who agreed to a three-year, $64 million deal with the Houston Astros. Cubs fans watched as the pitcher they pursued aggressively slipped away despite the team showing serious interest.
Missing out on Tatsuya Imai leaves Chicago with an urgent gap in their rotation and looming questions about depth.
With Kyle Tucker likely leaving, the Cubs now face increased pressure to secure a reliable frontline starter. Their rotation needs a pitcher capable of producing high-quality innings consistently and handling over 190 innings.
Framber Valdez emerges as a potential solution, coming off 192 innings pitched with a 3.37 FIP in 2025.
Valdez offers elite ground-ball rates, maintaining dominance over hitters and complementing the Cubs’ strong infield defense. He is projected to command a contract north of $150 million, reflecting his value and consistent performance.
Bringing him in would immediately upgrade Chicago’s rotation and provide the dependability the team currently lacks.
Failing to acquire Framber Valdez could leave the Cubs vulnerable in the regular season and diminish postseason chances. His ability to induce soft contact and manage innings could be the difference between playoff contention and an early exit.
The next moves in free agency will be crucial, as missing this opportunity may shape the Cubs’ 2026 campaign.
Jed Hoyer now faces a clear test, and Chicago Cubs fans are watching every calculated move closely. Missing Valdez after losing Imai would cement a pattern of near-misses that frustrates the fanbase. Chicago must act decisively, or the 2026 season could become another lesson in offseason hesitation.
The Cubs could also go after Zac Gallen
The Chicago Cubs’ rotation hasn’t exactly inspired confidence lately, and if you think Framber Valdez is the only name worth a glance, think again. There’s another arm quietly making sense for Chicago’s woes, someone whose track record suggests he’s built to rebound, not just survive. Let’s just say the front office has options, if they’re willing to use them.
The Cubs should target Zac Gallen because their rotation showed major weakness during 2025, losing key starters Steele and Imanaga to injury. Between 2022 and 2024, Gallen averaged 180 innings with a 3.20 ERA, proving consistent performance over multiple seasons. Even with a 4.83 ERA last year, his overall track record suggests the dip may be a temporary setback, not a trend.
Gallen fits Chicago’s approach as a “buy-low” candidate, likely commanding less than pitchers like Framber Valdez in free agency. His durability and previous top-five NL Cy Young finishes make him a strong option to stabilize a struggling rotation. If the Cubs invest wisely, Gallen could provide innings and quality, giving fans reason for cautious optimism heading into 2026.
If the Cubs act on Gallen, they could finally stop hoping their rotation magically improves itself. His proven consistency offers Chicago a rare chance to pair reliability with strategic cost savings. Fans might just witness the front office turning a long-season headache into a manageable, competitive rotation.
