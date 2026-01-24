Kyle Tucker’s Heart was Not Set on Signing With Dodgers, Per Blue Jays Insider

Long before the offseason even got rolling, Kyle Tucker was expected to be the biggest name on the market. And with big-market teams like the Dodgers, Mets, and Blue Jays all circling, he wasn’t in any rush to make a decision, and understandably so. Despite the Jays being the frontrunners, he eventually landed a massive four-year, $240 million deal with a $60 million AAV, and the Dodgers ultimately came out on top.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But here’s the twist. According to former Blue Jays player Whit Merrifield, Tucker had always hoped Toronto would be his destination. So even though he’s headed to Los Angeles, the question lingers: if the Blue Jays were his preferred landing spot, what exactly went wrong?

“When Tucker signed, his agent texted me and was like, Hey, Kyle really wanted to go to Toronto,” Merrifield said via the 6ix Inning Stretch Podcast. “Everyone has a value for different players. Toronto felt his value was $35 million per year for 10 years, which is an incredible offer. The Dodgers came in and said about $60 million a year. It’s hard to say no to that, but I love his swing,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

So yes, in the end, it really did come down to the money.

Tucker ultimately drifted off the Blue Jays’ radar and into the Dodgers’ arms because the Dodgers’ offer was just too big to ignore. And why wouldn’t the Dodgers offer?

ADVERTISEMENT

With eight MLB seasons behind him, Tucker’s resume speaks for itself. A .273 batting average, 748 hits, 147 HRs, 490 RBIs, and 456 runs scored, according to StatMuse. Add to that one Gold Glove, two Silver Sluggers, and a World Series ring, and you’ve got a proven star.

So, in a classic Dodgers fashion, they didn’t hesitate to go all in for a marquee name. Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes even admitted that pushing hard for Tucker felt like the right move. Their urgency showed in the offer as well, reportedly putting nearly twice the value on the table compared to what Toronto was willing to pay. Note: $60 million AAV for Tucker has already made him the third most expensive slugger in MLB!

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That said, the Blue Jays weren’t exactly passive. They were the only finalist ready to commit long-term, with a reported 10-year, $350 million deal. That kind of security had to be tempting for Tucker.

Still, if Merrifield’s comments are anything to go by, it was ultimately the Dodgers’ financial firepower that tipped the scales. And once again highlighted just how much their spending muscle continues to separate them from the rest of the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodgers have just gotten their missing link for a three-peat record

If you remember, the Dodgers’ outfield production in 2025 was clearly underwhelming, and it stood out as a major area they needed to fix this offseason. They’ve done exactly that by bringing in Kyle Tucker, effectively checking off the one big missing piece on the roster. The plan, reportedly, is for Tucker to slide into right field, with Teoscar Hernández shifting over to left, giving the outfield a much-needed boost.

Now, with that move, the Dodgers look fully locked in on chasing a record third straight World Series title. And if Tucker’s first message to the fanbase is anything to go by, the excitement is already building.

“What’s up, Dodgers fans? Excited to be out here in LA. Let’s go win another World Series!” That alone is enough to get Dodger fans fired up all over again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, now, the focus shifts to whether Tucker can take his game to another level on both offense and defense.