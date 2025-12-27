There is one question that every Yankee fan has running in his mind, ‘Are Brian Cashman and the Yankees going to make a move on Kyle Tucker or not?’ This is the only question that matters, and Brian Cashman is answering every other question except this. And now people are starting to have doubts about how the Yankees’ season is going to go.

“Are you surprised that Kyle Tucker… Are you surprised we haven’t heard like we haven’t heard a peep about him recently?” said Ryan Garcia. “I think that maybe Cashman’s kind of lying in the weeds for Tucker.”

The Yankees have entered the Kyle Tucker market late, as rival teams quietly advanced negotiations earlier. Multiple reports confirm Toronto and New York discussed figures approaching 400 million before the Yankees engagement. ESPN projects Tucker for 11 years and 418 million, reinforcing expectations of a market-setting deal.

That context frames New York’s hesitation as timing, not absence, while the offseason continues unfolding.

Brian Cashman has repeatedly stated the Yankees are gathering information, citing limited inventory worth pursuing. His comments suggest patience while tracking how Tucker’s price influences remaining bats and pitching markets. Holding on, Tucker also allows payroll planning under a stated target near the 300 million level.

That approach aligns with past Yankees behavior, delaying commitments until clearer market roadmaps emerge fully.

On the field, Tucker profiles cleanly for Yankee Stadium with left-handed power and steady on-base skills. In 2023, Tucker hit .284, produced 29 home runs, and drove consistent middle-order offense production. He has earned four All-Star selections, supporting projections that place him among baseball’s elite hitters.

That performance explains why the New York Yankees view Tucker as a fit rather than a luxury option.

Yet the Yankees have not completed another major offseason addition, a reality closely tracked by fans.

Cody Bellinger remains the other power option, projected for 6 years and 180 million contract. If Tucker signs elsewhere, Aaron Judge would again anchor the offense, increasing measurable workload expectations and pressures.

That scenario heightens urgency because Tucker addresses a roster need, not merely an optional upgrade.

That silence leaves Yankees fans watching Brian Cashman study markets while rivals set prices. Kyle Tucker waits, numbers fixed at 11 years, 418 million, testing New York’s intent. Until Cashman acts, Aaron Judge carries expectations alone, and satire writes itself in the Bronx.

The Yankees are giving up on Kyle Tucker to go after Cody Bellinger

Silence can be louder than splashy rumors, and the Bronx knows it. Brian Cashman isn’t chasing headlines right now; he’s choosing comfort over chaos. The Yankees are narrowing their focus, stepping away from Kyle Tucker’s price tag and circling back to something familiar. Cody Bellinger, apparently, feels like the safer kind of bold.

League executives expect New York to step back because Kyle Tucker requires prospects and extension costs. Those costs are projected to exceed 300 million, pressuring payroll limits already nearing tax thresholds. Against that backdrop, Cody Bellinger presents a lower commitment while covering center field defensively.

His projected deal, around 5 years and 125 million, aligns with current roster planning timelines.

Bellinger’s 2025 season delivered a .272 average, 29 home runs, and 98 RBI over 152 games. He played 152 games, giving the lineup stability rarely found across recent seasons by fans locally. That steadiness mattered beside Aaron Judge, who saw improved protection and consistent baserunner traffic nightly.

For supporters, the numbers explain why this approach balances competitiveness, continuity, and financial control now forward.

So the waiting ends not with fireworks, but with a calculator and familiar faces. Brian Cashman chooses Cody Bellinger over Kyle Tucker, betting comfort beats sticker shock today. In the Bronx, numbers speak louder than dreams, and Aaron Judge already understands that.