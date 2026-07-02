“Lack of Focus” – Aaron Judge Throws Shade at Yankees Clubhouse as Team Hits Concerning Low

Two straight series losses. Seven straight games dropped. And now a slide to second place in the AL East. That’s how the Yankees’ past week has unfolded. So yes, the situation looks grim, and fans are worried. But where exactly are they falling short? That’s what Captain Aaron Judge addressed on July 1.

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“Well, it’s not great,” Judge told The Athletic ahead of Wednesday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers. “Just a little lack of focus. We just gotta dial it in. Our ultimate goal is to win a World Series. I think guys have to remember that every single day they show up here. We’re here to win a World Series.”

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The Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009, and their most recent Fall Classic appearance came in 2024, when the Aaron Judge–Juan Soto duo powered the team’s offense. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their championship hopes in five games, winning the series 4-1 to take home the title.

As the Yankees continue their quest for another World Series title, Judge has made it clear that his focus is on winning it all this year. The Commissioner’s Trophy has eluded the elite slugger throughout his career, as the 34-year-old has spent his entire MLB career in the Bronx since making his debut in 2016. Now, Judge has set his sights on finally capturing the title.

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However, Judge’s dreams have hit a roadblock with his injury and the Yankees’ recent troubles. Judge has not played since May 31 due to a stress fracture in his ribs, and his team is struggling on both fronts: offense and defense.

Imago May 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) prepares to go back out for the bottom half of the sixth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The Yankees reportedly have one of the worst DRS in the big leagues this season. Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are placed last at their respective positions in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). However, manager Aaron Boone revealed that several players have food poisoning, impacting the defense even more.

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Jose Caballero, who started in center field on Wednesday, has been impressive at shortstop with 5 DRS. However, his new position is taking time to adjust to, as his throws failed to reach the cut-off man multiple times. Cody Bellinger is the best defender on the field among the Yankees and also one of the best in the league. He has registered 16 DRS this season. But Bellinger’s offense has faltered. Hitting .254 in 2026, Bellinger was hitless on Wednesday and has gone 1-for-23 in the last seven games.

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Before Wednesday, they had recorded 16 hits over the course of five games — their fewest during any 5-game span in franchise history, per The Athletic. Wednesday was another dud for the Yankees. Lacking Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees’ lineup mustered seven hits in total during the Tigers’ series finale. Aaron Judge, who has rarely called out teammates on record, revealed where the offense is failing.

“I feel like right now, collectively, guys are trying to do too much and be the one guy that will hit the grand slam with nobody on,” Judge told The Athletic.

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The right fielder wants the hitters to have faith in the batter coming behind them. He reportedly believes that trying to do it all alone is putting unnecessary pressure on the players. Once they start trusting that the hitters behind them will do their job correctly. He also promised that the club would be addressing its latest issues soon.

Currently, the Yankees have landed themselves on one of the worst skids in franchise history. They have not lost 7 games in a row since August 2023, when they lost 9 in a row. Following Wednesday’s loss, a dejected Aaron Boone had a message for the team.

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Aaron Boone wants better baseball from the Yankees

The Detroit Tigers completed a series sweep in the Bronx for the first time since 2008, with the New York Yankees struggling. The team could not score more than four runs since it defeated the Cincinnati Reds on June 19. It has been a difficult few weeks in the Bronx. As the Yankees head into the off-day, manager Aaron Boone expressed what he wants from his team on their return.

“Had chances in the ninth and certainly in the tenth to put it away, and we weren’t able to do it,” Aaron Boone said, per SNY Yankees. “Obviously, tough one going into the off day. But we gotta get over it and start playing better baseball.”

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The Yankees rallied in the ninth inning to tie the score at 2, with Amed Rosario and Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s efforts. They were on the verge of winning and snapping their skid in the tenth, with Spencer Jones at third on Jose Caballero’s sacrifice fly. The Yankees had to just move their runner along. But Keider Montero foiled those plans by striking out Oswaldo Cabrera and Sanchez to end the inning.

While the Tigers recorded four runs in the eleventh with a bases-clearing single from Zac McKinstry, the Yankees lineup again failed in front of Montero. They lost the game 6-2.

With the Yankees’ offense being abysmal recently, Boone’s only demand from his team is simple and to the point. There really is no better solution to end a skid than playing better.