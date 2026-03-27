“Laid an Absolute Egg” – Astros’ Opening Day Disaster Ignites Fierce Backlash as Angels Take Early Edge

The Los Angeles Angels have secured their first Opening Day road victory after more than a decade. While the Angels fans celebrate, for the Astros and their fans, it was the exact opposite story. They suffered a 3-0 shutout, drawing severe backlash.

“On a day that is supposed to be filled with pomp and circumstance, and happiness, and rejuvenation because of a new year, they laid an absolute egg,” said The Athletic reporter Chandler Rome.

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The Houston Astros played their first game of the season on March 26 and suffered a shameful loss against the Angels. They failed to score a single run in nine innings and managed only three hits the entire game. What’s worse is that it was a home game at Daikin Park.

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The Astros managed only one runner who reached third base. Rome mentioned that the only memorable part for the fans came before the game started.

“They had a whole Eagle flying around, and that was very fun. And that was the loudest that I think the crowd got,” he said.

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But he also mentioned that the team showed effort. The Astros starter, Hunter Brown, for example, was pretty good in the early game as he delivered 4.2 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. Although he walked Mike Trout three times, the Angels didn’t score until the seventh inning.

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The lineup was a big contrast for the Astros as they went 0-for-7. They left 9 runners on the bases. This makes all the offseason roster moves and the new hitting coaches unjustifiable.

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Houston scrapped its old co-coach model and brought in Victor Rodriguez as part of the new hitting staff. Rodriguez helped the Padres lead MLB in batting average in 2024. Anthony Iapoce arrived from the Tigers as an assistant hitting coach with prior coaching experience with the Cubs and Rangers.

The Astros improved the roster by acquiring OF Joey Loperfido from the Blue Jays and catcher Christian Vázquez from the Twins. Nick Allen arrived in November last year through a trade with the Braves.

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The roster already boasted proven hitters like Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, and Carlos Correa, among others. Yet, the team delivered a lifeless home game, that too on Opening Day.

“It was dead the whole time. There was nothing to cheer about,” Rome said in the interview.

However, some people debate that there was one specific instance that could have extracted a different result for the Astros. Unfortunately, it was ruled as a foul.

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A missed Astros moment that could have saved the Houston fans from a double whammy

In the very first inning, Yordan Alvarez was facing Angels starter Jose Soriano. Alvarez hit a pitch high enough to the right field that hit the roof of the stadium. This could have delivered the much-needed spark for the Astros, but it couldn’t. They even reviewed the foul call and were unsuccessful.

The incident was quickly termed ‘Roofgate’ by fans online, while the Astros ultimately finished the game without scoring a run. But that was not the only heartbreak for the Houston fans.

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In a gap of a few hours, the college basketball team, the Houston Cougars, suffered a 65-55 defeat to the no. 3 seed Fighting Illini. The second-seeded Cougars exited the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Maybe it’s too far a stretch, but the foul, if reversed, could have changed the game for the Astros.

People are likely blowing the shutout out of proportion. It’s just one game, and the season will offer so many opportunities for them to recover. But the offensive drought does create some concerns. The Houston Astros must come up with some solutions soon unless they want to miss the playoffs like last time.