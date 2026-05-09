Legendary Braves Manager & Yankees Player Passes Away at 84, Condolences Pour In

On May 9, 2026, the baseball world was stunned by the death of a former Yankees player and ex-Braves manager. Bobby Cox, a Hall of Famer who won 2,149 games managing Atlanta, passed away at 84.

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The Atlanta Braves released a statement to extend their heartfelt support to Cox’s friends and family: “We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper.”

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“Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform… Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him… we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren.” The cause of his death is still unknown.

Cox started his baseball career with the New York Yankees, playing for them in the 1968 and 1969 seasons. He had originally signed with the Dodgers but didn’t play a game until he got to the Bronx. After his time in the Bronx, Cox didn’t play in the MLB again.

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Although he played for the Yankees, most will remember him as the manager who helped put the Braves on the map.

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Cox first managed the Atlanta Braves from 1978 to 1981. Then he came back for a second managerial spell and transformed Atlanta from struggling contenders into baseball’s most consistent powerhouse.

Under him, the Braves won 14 division titles from 1991 to 2005 despite interruptions from strikes. They also reached the postseason 15 out of the 21 seasons he managed in his second stint.

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The Braves made it to the World Series five times under Cox’s leadership and won the ring in 1995. They defeated Cleveland in six games, securing Atlanta’s long-awaited championship celebration.

Cox developed strong rosters across the league. Pitchers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz became franchise icons during Atlanta’s championship-level dominance from 1991 to 2005.

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Beyond the championships, Cox redefined what it meant to represent the Atlanta Braves. The Baseball Hall of Fame inducted Bobby Cox in 2014, recognizing his impact and legacy in baseball.

When Cox stepped away from baseball, he had 2,504 wins and still ranks fourth in MLB on the list of managers with the most wins. And this is what Bobby Cox has left us with. So it is time to look back at his career and thank him for the impact he has left on baseball.

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Braves fans mourn the loss of Bobby Cox

The Atlanta Braves fans are having a tough week with the passing of Bobby Cox.

One grieving fan joked, “Joe West, come out and eject him one last time,” after the funeral ceremonies. The comment reflected Cox’s famous reputation for defending his players, even though it meant him getting tossed out, and that is why he holds the record in baseball with 162 ejections. One of the most famous ejections was during the 1992 World Series when he clashed with Joe West over a controversial call. And it makes sense, given that the Braves lost the games by very close margins and that one call might have given the Braves another ring.

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One Braves fan wrote, “Ted Turner and Bobby the same week is crazy,” capturing Atlanta’s emotional week. Just a few days ago, reports said that Ted Turner had passed away at 87, and now this. Turner purchased the Braves back in 1976 and hired Cox as the manager. And this is where the entire story for the Braves changed. Under these two, the Braves built championship-caliber rosters, leading Atlanta toward 14 division titles and a World Series.

One Braves fan wrote, “Time to go win a WS for Bobby,” following Cox’s passing. And this fan might be right about winning it for Cox. The Braves have started the season with a 26-13 record, one of the best records in the league. They are also one of the best teams in baseball, ranking in the top 2 in almost every offensive and pitching stat.

One Braves fan wrote, “Easily one of the greatest managers ever,” following Cox’s departure. And the numbers tell that he was one of the best managers in the league. Cox finished fourth all-time with 2,504 victories while managing Atlanta. His Braves teams captured multiple division titles, had multiple trips to the World Series, and were one of the most dominant teams in baseball during the 1991 to 2005 period, as the Braves missed the postseason only once during that time.

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One Braves fan wrote, “Paint #6 in center field at Truist Park.” Atlanta permanently retired Cox’s No. 6 in 2011 after decades of transforming Braves baseball by making winning a constant. Cox delivered Atlanta their 1995 World Series, reshaping franchise expectations across generations. Placing No. 6 inside Truist Park would connect current players directly with Atlanta’s greatest managerial era.

Atlanta will always miss him. The Braves now have the tremendous task of fulfilling what the fans want: a ring.