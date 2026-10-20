“Let It Hurt”: Guardians Manager Makes Feelings Clear After Rays Crush World Series Hopes

Despite being only two wins away from securing their ticket to the World Series, the Cleveland Guardians’ hopes of winning the AL Pennant came crashing down as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated them 7-3 in ALCS Game 6. In the aftermath of the defeat, Guardians’ manager Stephen Vogt does not expect the players to move on quickly. Rather, he wants the clubhouse to embrace the disappointment and pain and turn it into future motivation.

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“This hurts. This stings. Felt like we really had a team to go, and just weren’t able to get there,” Stephen Vogt told the reporters after the Guardians’ postseason run ended.

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“But I couldn’t be more proud of our entire group: our players, coaches, staff, front office. Let it hurt. Let it sink in. Let it fuel you this winter. But more than anything, just really proud of our group.”

The loss particularly stung the Guardians because they held a 2-1 lead earlier in the series. However, the Rays came back and won three consecutive days to surge past the Guardians and win the AL Pennant.

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Notably, Cleveland had also executed a similar comeback earlier in the postseason. In an attempt to keep their postseason run alive, the Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS after trailing 2-0 earlier in the best-of-five series.

The two small market teams clashed in the ALCS. The Guardians reportedly rank last with the lowest payroll ($74.2 million) in 2026. The Rays have a payroll of $ 98.3 million this season.

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Despite the low payrolls, both the Rays and the Guardians have defeated teams with bigger payrolls. The Rays swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS to advance deeper into the postseason. The Yankees had the third-highest payroll in MLB; meanwhile, the White Sox’s numbers are much more modest. However, Chicago still possesses a higher payroll than the Guardians and the Rays both.

Now, let’s have a look at how these small market teams battled it out in the ALCS.

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ALCS Game 6: Guardians vs. Rays

The Rays’ pitching staff played a crucial role in limiting the Guardians. Freddy Peralta spun 5.1 innings, allowing only 1 earned run on 5 hits. The bullpen also efficiently contained the Guardians’ offense. They did not allow any runs until the eighth, when the Guardians loaded the bases. A bases-loaded walk by Patrick Bailey and a hit-by-pitch helped the Guardians score two runs in the inning. However, they were still trailing the Rays, 5-3.

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The Rays established an early lead, with Richie Palacios delivering a two-run double in the second inning. Then, they added another run in the third to build a 3-0 lead, putting the Guardians under pressure before their offense could break open. Junior Caminero hit a two-run homer off Cade Smith in the seventh inning.

While a comeback appeared possible for the Guardians when they chipped away at a 5-1 lead by scoring twice in the eighth. Then, Kevin Kelly, pitching for the Rays, ended the inning by striking out Brayan Rocchio. He was the final out of the inning. The Guardians offense again cooled in the ninth. Yandy Diaz homered in the bottom of the eighth to take a 7-3 lead. The Guardians never overcame it as Bryan Baker retired the side easily.

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With the loss, the Guardians wait for a World Series ring, extended to one more year. The franchise last won the championship in 1948. Before that, they won in 1920.

The last time the Guardians played a World Series game was in 2016. The Chicago Cubs defeated them, 3-4.

Despite the disappointment, Vogt’s response reflected his confidence in the group he had led throughout the season. Rather than immediately turning the page, the manager encouraged his players to confront the emotions associated with falling short of their ultimate objective. It was about allowing the disappointment to settle before regrouping.

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While the Cleveland Guardians will start preparing for the offseason and address their shortcomings, the Tampa Bay Rays will prepare to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. The Rays are only four wins away from securing their first World Series title. The Brewers are also chasing their first-ever World Series title.