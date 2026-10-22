“Let’s Go”: Angels Fans Left Excited After Kurt Suzuki Parted Ways With Team After 100-Loss Season

For years, the Los Angeles Angels held a peculiar distinction: they were the only MLB team that had never lost 100 games in a season. It was a record they could quietly cling to, even as the losses piled up. But that streak of survival has finally come to an end. The Angels can no longer claim the title, and many blame manager Kurt Suzuki for this. But truth be told, he was a substitute teacher at best. Call him the fall guy if you’d like.

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The Angels regressed by ten games compared with their 2025 performance under Ron Washington and Ray Montgomery. But Suzuki deserves some leeway, given his inexperience and the fact that he was only one season into his tenure. Patience, however, can only go so far. With an ownership change in the picture, the team’s continued struggles have become increasingly difficult to excuse. And so, in a statement on Wednesday, the Angels announced that they are not renewing Suzuki’s contract option for 2027.

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“As we look toward 2027 and beyond, I have had thoughtful conversations internally and with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment’s leadership about the future of Angels Baseball and the direction of our organization,” said John Mozeliak (Baseball Operations Consultant) in his statement on X. “Those conversations have shaped the decision to seek a new manager and coaching staff for the 2027 season.

“Kurt has earned tremendous respect in our clubhouse, and I’ve seen firsthand how much he cares about our players. I do not believe our record this year was a true reflection of his abilities as a manager.”

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Suzuki’s first season as a major league manager ended with a 62-100 record, leaving Los Angeles at the bottom of the American League West. The Angels appointed him despite the former MLB catcher’s lack of prior experience. He was hired last year after talks with Albert Pujols fell through.

Suzuki’s familiarity with former GM Perry Minasian also factored into the decision. He was a special assistant to general manager Perry Minasian from 2023 to 2025. It was a gamble that ultimately did not work out.

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And Suzuki is not surprised.

“Obviously, with new ownership coming in, they’re going to have their touches on things, and obviously, the manager is a big position. I’ve been in this game a long time. I haven’t been through an ownership change, but I know when leadership changes, they bring in their people that they want. I know it’s part of the gig. It is what it is.”

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The Angels navigated a turbulent season in 2026, with multiple changes in authority. After a 392–500 record and no winning seasons, the franchise fired former GM Perry Minasian and hired John Mozeliak as the interim GM. Mozeliak’s entry into the Angels system sparked a flurry of changes within the coaching staff midseason.

The franchise dismissed pitching coach Mike Maddux, bullpen coach Dom Chiti, and assistant pitching coach Darryl Scott in August. The dismissals were a direct reflection of the staff not making use of the provided technologies like TrackMan and analytics. Notably, a significant improvement followed the major shakeup. Under Tim Leveque, the Angels’ starters posted a stellar 2.51 ERA in August, the lowest in franchise history since April 1982, per reports.

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Reid Detmers (2.40 ERA in September) delivered an ace-level performance while rookie Walbert Urena posted a 2.57 ERA. While the pitching did improve late in the season, the Angels were past the point of a turnaround.

Skipper Suzuki could not prevent the Angels from suffering a 100-loss season, even with the rejuvenated pitching staff. However, Mozeliak acknowledged Suzuki’s commitment to his players, despite deciding that a change in leadership was necessary for 2027 and beyond.

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According to Mozeliak, “I’m pleased we were able to offer Kurt a role to stay on as a special assistant, where his knowledge of our players and his perspective would continue to be valuable to the organization. I would also like to thank the entire coaching staff for their professionalism and hard work throughout a very difficult season.”

The Angels have not reached the postseason since 2014 and have endured 11 consecutive losing seasons. Fans are hoping the leadership change will be a turning point for the franchise.

The changes will also extend well beyond the manager’s office. The Angels are planning a coaching staff overhaul before the 2027 campaign. Hence, the new manager will have an opportunity to assemble a new group of coaches, bringing a fresh outlook on player development and on-field performance.

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The possibilities are endless, and the Angels’ faithful have expressed excitement for the change.

Kurt Suzuki’s exit sparks hope among Angels’ fans

One of the hurdles the Angels faced was the lack of a proper closer. After veteran Kenley Jansen left in free agency, the Angels suffered from a revolving-door closer situation. Jordan Romano, Kirby Yates, and ultimately Ben Joyce took up closer duties while struggling to provide stability in the late innings.

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But with a change in the ownership, a lot of structural changes will be made in the office and team. Fans are welcoming that.

One fan commented on X, “Let’s go. He made some very poor decisions, now let’s get a real closer.”

Another wrote, “Thank goodness. They want to get better as fast as possible.”

The 62-100 record appears to have served as a wake-up call for the franchise, pushing them to make the necessary changes. But that won’t magically make things better.

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Since Mike Scioscia’s 19-year tenure came to an end in 2018, the Angels have gone through five managers. Suzuki’s eventual successor will become the sixth to take the job. But fans are feeling optimistic.

One fan also expressed their excitement about the new ownership. They wrote, “Stan [Stan Kroenke] the Man!”

Fans were already frustrated with Arte Moreno’s ownership, as “sell the team” chants echoed during multiple games in Anaheim. With Moreno’s tenure finally over, Angels fans are excited for Stan Kroenke to take over. Moreno agreed to sell the controlling power to Kroenke Sports & Entertainment in September for a whopping $4 billion. Kroenke also owns the Los Angeles Rams.

A user remarked, “Don’t like the Angels, but it’s looking like they’re going to start going into the right direction. Scouting department should be next.”

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While managerial and coaching changes are the first steps in rebuilding the franchise, there are several areas of concern. One such area is the Angels’ scouting department. Mozeliak dismissed three area scouts after he took over. In 2027, the franchise must focus on appointing more staff to the scouting department, which is remarkably small at present.

“I’m so ready for a new era of Angels baseball,” remarked another eager user.

The Angels have numerous areas to fix, and it starts with making the team competitive again. It’s high time the fans who have been supporting the Angels despite continuous disappointment at least witness a winning season to begin with.

Once the owners and the players’ union agree to a new CBA, all eyes will be on how the Angels fare under a new manager, coaching staff, and ownership group.