“Like a Deion Sanders”: MLB Analyst Makes Bold Statement on 30-Year-Old Red Sox Pro Doing It All

Mickey Gasper has become one of the Boston Red Sox’s most valuable utility players. But according to an insider, the 30-year-old deserves an unusual comparison. While discussing Gasper’s recent contributions, Jonathan Papelbon invoked someone who excelled as a two-sport professional. Gasper has spent the last few seasons splitting time between the minors and MLB while juggling different roles, and he has played a crucial part in keeping Boston in contention this year.

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“He is basically filling every void in every position daily that the Red Sox need,” Papelbon, as per Foul Territory on X. “And when you have that ability to do that, I compare that to like a Deion Sanders who plays on both sides of the ball is gonna go and shut down your best receiver and go catch touchdown passes.”

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The New York Yankees drafted the 30-year-old in 2018, and he spent about six years in the minors developing his offensive and defensive skills. He made his MLB debut with the Boston Red Sox in August 2024, making just 13 appearances before being traded to the Minnesota Twins.

He had multiple stints in Triple-A in 2025 and was subsequently claimed off waivers by both the Washington Nationals and Boston. Gasper finally returned to the Red Sox this season and has been on the active roster since May.

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But it’s not just going back and forth in the minors and the majors that the analyst is praising him for. He is highlighting all the positions Gasper has played in.

He has played 24 games as a designated hitter and has also made 13 appearances as a catcher. Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles marked his sixth appearance at first base, all of which have come in 2026. Earlier in his career, he also played second base and even spent time in left field. The best part is that he has done all of this without compromising his production at the plate.

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Currently, Mickey Gasper is batting .277 with an .865 OPS. He has played just 49 games in the majors this season and has already recorded 21 RBIs, including seven home runs.

That’s why Papelbon compared him to Coach Prime.

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Deion Sanders played in the NFL for 14 seasons and in MLB for 9 seasons. Before we even get to his accolades, one needs to understand that this legend was a part of both these sports almost simultaneously.

He made his NFL debut in 1989 and retired in 2000. Then broke his retirement to come back into the league in 2004 and played until the next year. His first stint in MLB lasted from 1989 to 1995. He sat out in 1996, coming back in ‘97. Then he stayed away for 3 more years before having one final stint in 2001.

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In case you were wondering, Sanders won numerous awards and accolades across both sports. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award while earning eight Pro Bowl selections. In 1992, he played in the World Series with the Atlanta Braves.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is currently the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His decorated career across both sports has made him one of the most accomplished athletes in sports history. Although Gasper isn’t remotely close to Sanders’ level of achievement, his versatility has given the analysts enough reason to draw the comparison. And with Boston heading toward the playoffs, Gasper’s story certainly deserves some praise.

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Boston Red Sox’s unbelievable run

The Boston Red Sox were eliminated by the Yankees in the Wild Card Series last year. So, yes, everyone expected them to have a better run in 2026. But they were struggling heavily early in the season, and it looked like they wouldn’t be able to come out of the bottom of the AL East this season.

But somehow they did manage to do that.

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They went on to win 15 straight games in the middle of the regular season, matching their longest winning streak from 1946. The club leapfrogged the Orioles and the Blue Jays to secure the third spot in the division. Currently, they have a 76-65 record.

And the best part? They are 5.5 games ahead in the Wild Card race.

Additionally, in the Boston Red Sox’s glorious turnaround, Mickey Gasper has been one of the key players on the roster.