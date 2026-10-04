“Little Bit Dirty”: Munetaka Murakami Leaves Everyone Guessing With Intriguing Admission After Huge ALDS Moment

Munetaka Murakami has wasted little time turning the Chicago White Sox into a must-watch team. His 35 homers and infectious personality have brought the White Sox into focus in just his debut season. Then, in a crucial ALDS Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians, the White Sox won 3-0, with Murakami’s two-run homer providing an early cushion in a best-of-five series. But it looks like the home run wasn’t the moment that stole the spotlight.

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The real show began after Murakami crossed home plate.

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The Japanese star turned toward the opposing dugout and unleashed a fiery yell. It left everyone wondering what had gotten into him. When reporters finally asked him about the unusual celebration after the game, his response did anything but offer a serious explanation.

“I can’t explain what I said in ​words (to the team), but it was a little bit dirty,” Baseball Is Dead quoted Murakami.

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The White Sox star once again showed why his personality might be almost as entertaining as his bat.

In the top of the fourth inning on Saturday, following a leadoff single by Miguel Vargas, Murakami crushed a first-pitch sinker from rookie left-hander Parker Messick deep into the right-field stands at Progressive Field.

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The ball traveled 440 feet and powered the White Sox to a 3-0 win against the Guardians.

Murakami admired the rocket, tossed his bat, and turned to shout at his dugout in raw excitement.

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“I was ready; this was the moment I was preparing for the entire season,” Murakami added.

With no history of conflict with Cleveland, Murakami’s outburst was likely pure postseason emotion rather than a targeted message. However, he didn’t clarify the “dirty” part, leaving everyone else guessing.

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“It was a perfect home run,” Murakami added, suggesting an emotional outburst. “I just hit it really nicely.”

The White Sox will need more such moments if they hope to reach the ALCS for the first time since 2005.

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After three consecutive 100-loss seasons, the White Sox signed Murakami to a two-year, $34 million deal in December 2025, betting on his power despite strikeout concerns. Other teams shied away due to that same reason, but Murakami immediately stepped in as the structural “lynchpin” of the franchise, accelerating their rebuild and bringing an infectious winning culture to the South Side.

While his batting average sat at a modest .207, Munetaka Murakami provided elite, top-tier power. He became the first player in White Sox history to homer in each of the first three games of his career.

The White Sox are still 2 games away from securing an ALCS berth. But Mune’s first-ever postseason home run definitely gave the team a boost.