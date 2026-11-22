With two years and $47 million remaining on his contract, the longest-tenured Giant is expected to be on the move this offseason. Ahead of the expiration of the current CBA, the San Francisco Giants are reportedly hearing offers on their ace, Logan Webb. While teams might have to part ways with considerable assets to acquire the veteran, it will not keep the big-league franchises away.

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Insider Sean Wright reported on X, “Source: The Milwaukee #Brewers have checked in on San Francisco #Giants RHP Logan Webb, per a source familiar with the situation.”

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Back in June, the Giants’ President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, announced that the team would not listen to any offers on Webb during the trade deadline. However, after a disappointing 2026, the organization seems to have reassessed its plans. FanSided’s Robert Murray reported the Giants’ change in decision on Saturday.

Webb, who recently turned 30, has established himself as one of the most dependable starters over the past seasons. His availability would be particularly attractive to teams that miss out on top free agent Tarik Skubal.

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He is currently under a 5-year, $90 million deal that will keep him under team control through 2028.

The Giants’ willingness to reconsider their position has reportedly opened the door for several contenders, including the Milwaukee Brewers, to pursue the three-time All-Star.

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However, Milwaukee is not the only team in the race.

The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs have emerged as two potential landing spots for Webb.

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The Braves have considerable uncertainty surrounding their rotation behind Chris Sale, particularly with injuries affecting Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach. Meanwhile, the Cubs could also use an established frontline starter before they enter the 2027 season.

As for the Brewers, their interest in Webb shows how the franchise plans to continue their dominance next season as well. Milwaukee struggled significantly against the RHP in 2026.

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On June 3, Webb delivered one of his best performances of the season against the Brewers at American Family Field. He pitched 7 scoreless innings, allowing only 1 hit while striking out 4 and walking 1. He retired the first 15 batters he faced before issuing a walk in the sixth inning. Brice Turang eventually broke up his no-hit bid with a single in the seventh.

The Giants won 1-0, with Webb earning his third victory of the season. That performance also improved his career record against Milwaukee to 5-0. Webb owns a 1.79 ERA across 8 starts against the Brewers.

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If the Brewers can secure a deal, they will no longer have to prepare for Webb as an opposing starter. Rather, he would be strengthening their own rotation.

How Logan Webb Can Fit Into the Brewers’ Rotation

While the World Series proved the Brewers’ pitching staff to be one of the best in the league, adding an established pitcher with Webb’s experience could only improve their rotation depth.

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Flame-thrower Jacob Misiorowski represents an exciting young option, while Quinn Priester gives the Brewers another potential long-term rotation piece. However, Logan Webb would bring something different: an established track record of handling a substantial workload against major-league competition.

Between 2023 and 2025, Webb recorded more than 204 innings in each season, establishing himself as one of baseball’s most reliable workhorses. He also led the National League in innings pitched during that stretch and recorded an MLB-best 224 strikeouts in 2025.

His 2026 season was less convincing.

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Webb finished with a 4.31 ERA across 27 starts and 160.2 innings, his lowest workload in several years. Right knee bursitis forced him to miss approximately three weeks, while a finger blister also contributed to his shortened campaign. It marked the first time he landed on the IL in five years.

However, one average season does not diminish his ability to generate ground balls, limit walks, and work deep into games.

He can reduce the workload on Misiorowski and other younger pitchers on the Brewers’ rotation. With Webb’s experience, durability, and postseason potential being difficult to ignore, Milwaukee appears ready to surrender prospects and get the deal done.