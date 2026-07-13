“Look in the Mirror” – $90M Giants Star Sends Blunt Message to Clubhouse Amid Rough Season

The first half of the season is over for the San Francisco Giants, and their 41-55 record is far from ideal. They capped their latest series against the Colorado Rockies with a 3-1 win on Sunday, but it did little to improve their standing, as they remain ahead of only the Rockies and the New York Mets in the National League. The Giants will now head into the All-Star break with concerns about both their postseason hopes and their performance in the second half, and their $90 million pitcher isn’t shying away from that reality.

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“We haven’t put ourselves in a good position. I think that’s pretty truthful, right? It’s not like we’ve played very well,” Logan Webb said, per KNBR on X, while evaluating the first half of the season. “I think we all have to sorta take a step back and look in the mirror and see what we want to be as a team.”

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Holding a 41-55 record, the Giants are 14 games below .500 and 10.5 games out of the NL Wild Card race. With their postseason chances already looking slim, they have no room for further losses if they hope to reach October. Before the Giants begin their next series against the Seattle Mariners on July 17, one can only hope Webb’s message does the trick for his clubhouse.

In fact, despite the tough season, Webb believes all hope is not lost. He also referenced the 2021 Atlanta Braves team, which turned the season around after the All-Star break. That year, despite ending the first half with a 44-45 record, the Braves went on to win the World Series.

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Though the 29-year-old is not aiming that far, the team definitely has a lot of room to improve. Despite ranking fourth in the league in batting average (.256), that has not been reflected in the Giants’ overall performance. They have scored 395 runs while allowing 459 runs. Their rotation, spearheaded by Webb, ranks 22nd in the league with a 4.46 ERA. Key rotation pieces like Landen Roupp (4.27 ERA) and Webb, who signed a 5-year, $90 million extension, have also experienced ups and downs on the mound.

Webb wants his teammates to remember “there is a lot of baseball left” to play this season.

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If the Giants don’t record enough wins, they might become sellers during the August 3 trade deadline. However, they will have some time to refresh as MLB heads into the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Webb has also revealed his plans for Philadelphia.

Logan Webb on pitching in the All-Star Game

Logan Webb will head to Philadelphia after he earned his third consecutive All-Star selection this year. However, there is no guarantee that the fans will get to see the Giants’ ace in action at the Midsummer Classic. Webb has revealed that he might not take the mound at all if not absolutely required.

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“This wasn’t just a ‘me’ decision; this was kind of a team decision,” Webb told the New York Post. “I might [still] be pitching in the game, but I think the plan was, at least from my understanding, talking to our team, was not to pitch.”

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The Giants’ coaching staff decided that it was best for Webb not to pitch because of his workload. He has already gone beyond his usual limit due to pitching in the World Baseball Classic this year. Furthermore, the Giants’ workhorse has also suffered from knee bursitis, and it is perhaps for the best that he does not push himself any further. This also happened to be the first time since 2021 that he had landed on the injured list (IL).

However, Webb will be fully rested for the Midsummer Classic, having pitched last on July 8. If NL manager Dave Roberts runs out of options, Webb will be ready to take the mound.

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This season, Webb has posted a 5-7 record with a 3.86 ERA across 100.1 innings in 16 starts. Webb’s next start for the Giants will come against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.