“Looked Terrible” – Red Sox Owner Makes Glaring Confession as Fan Frustration Reaches Peak

In a display of accountability for a poor start, the front office at the Boston Red Sox fired former manager Alex Cora alongside several coaching staff members in April this year. After the Houston Astros delivered a series loss to the Red Sox over the weekend, Boston dropped to 13-21. As the Red Sox struggle at the bottom of the AL East, fans have been outspoken about their frustration with the ownership. In a recent interview, the franchise owner spoke about fan frustration and the terrible slump the Red Sox are currently navigating.

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“Fans get frustrated. The Sox looked terrible for [their] first 25 games,” observed John Henry to Sports Business Journal, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I remember a plane flying overhead when we (Liverpool) were beating Manchester United 7-0 that read ‘FSG OUT!’”

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Firing Cora alone could not solve Boston’s problem; their issues run deeper than that. According to Breslow, the Red Sox fired Cora to offer the team a fresh start, but the fans are not buying it. Rather, the firing has caused a disconnect between the players and the franchise. In an interview, Trevor Story has publicly questioned the direction in which the team is heading.

The Red Sox’s lineup is collectively hitting .238 this season, with Wilyer Abreu having the best number, .297. In terms of homers, Willson Contreras leads the team with 7 homers. Contreras is the only key bat that the Red Sox front office added this offseason. However, he cannot turn the season around alone. After letting Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman go, Boston also failed to sign Pete Alonso in free agency. Ranked 26 in the league with 135 runs total, the Red Sox are suffering from the lack of a power bat.

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For the Red Sox, pitching has been equally worrying. The team has a collective ERA of 4.16 in 35 games. Their ace, Garrett Crochet, currently on the IL with a shoulder injury, has also failed to deliver quality starts. He holds a 3-3 record, a 6.30 ERA, and a 1.47 WHIP this season, after finishing second in the Cy Young voting last year. Furthermore, Bryan Bello has a 9.12 ERA with a 1-4 record.

Signed on a 5-year, $130 million deal, Ranger Suarez has anchored the Red Sox’s rotation. He registered a 0.95 WHIP with a 2.77 ERA and holds a 2-2 record. In his latest start against the Astros, Suarez threw 4 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 walk.

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While Breslow took the responsibility for firing Cora, the owner started presiding over team meetings. Contrary to popular belief, Henry is also concerned about winning.

“It doesn’t mean you ignore them, it means you work harder – you don’t settle for mediocrity. You have to win,” Henry had written in the email, per Cotillo.

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However, it’s still uncertain whether the season is starting turn in Red Sox’s favor, post game 35 as Boston won the series opener against the Tigers, 5-4. But fan frustration has definitely reached its peak as fans have demanded a change in owner ship.

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Red Sox Nation frustrated with the ownership

The owner of Fenway Sports Group, John Henry, is also the owner of the Boston Red Sox, alongside several other sports team including the Liverpool F.C. of the English Premier League. With the Red Sox’s current state of affairs, the frustration of the fans have reached its peak.

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Previously, fans had echoed “sell the team” chants in home games at the Fenway Park, holding the ownership accountable for the team. The chants had intensified when the New York Yankees swept them. Now as the season progressed without the desired improvement from the Red Sox, fans have implemented a new tactis.

Before the match against the Houston Astros on Friday, a plane flew over the Fenway Park, urging the owners to sell the team. The small plane circled the ballpark for over an hour while carrying a banner. The banner carried the message “FIRE CRAIG! SELL THE TEAM!” in big red letters.

The incident happened when the Red Sox and the Astros were taking batting practice. The banner displayed the fans’ frustrations with the ownership, especially directing it to Henry and Breslow. However, with Henry’s goal of winning with the Red Sox, he is most likely not selling the team anytime soon.