Los Angeles Dodgers’ Coaching Team: A Look at the Members Looking for Their Consecutive World Series Trophy

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the World Series grand finale and are trying to win their second straight championship after their 2024 title. This amazing run of success is no accident, and it obviously takes more than superstar players like Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts to do what they did. To do that, all that is required is a deep, smart, and stable foundation —and for the Dodgers, that foundation is their coaching staff.

Manager Dave Roberts is now in his tenth season, having led the Dodgers to an incredible eight division titles, four National League pennants, and two World Series rings. But Roberts couldn’t do that alone. So, let’s meet the team behind the team.

Who is the Dodgers’ first base coach, Chris Woodward?

The 48-year-old Woodward is the team’s first-base and infield coach. His journey with the Dodgers is far from simple and almost a full circle.

He began his journey as the team’s third base coach from 2016 to 2018. And then he left to become the Texas Rangers’ manager. But after four full seasons in Texas, he once again returned to the Dodgers in 2023 as a special advisor. And now, Woodward is back in the dugout for the 2025 season, bringing priceless experience as a former manager, giving Dave Roberts a key partner to talk strategy with.

Meet Danny Lehmann: the bench coach

Lehmann, 39, is Dave Roberts’ second-in-command. The current bench coach’s career path shows how the Dodgers build talent from within..

Lehmann joined the team in 2015 as an Advanced Video Scout. Then later, he was promoted to Game Planning and Communications Coach. That role allowed him to serve as the perfect link between the team’s data and its players. Then, in 2023, he finally entered the dugout as the official bench coach. He helps with bullpen moves and player positioning in so many crucial moments, and his skills are so valued that reports say teams like the Braves and Nationals have recently tried to hire him as their new manager.

All about hitting coaches Aaron Bates and Robert Van Scyoc

The Dodgers use a two-man hitting-coaching system. The 38-year-old Robert Van Scyoc is the veteran of the group, and 40-year-old Aaron Bates works alongside him as co-hitting coach.

Scyoc is now in his seventh season as the hitting coach and provides stability and a consistent voice for the team’s many superstars.

And Bates is a true “homegrown” talent who started as a rookie-ball coach for the Dodgers in 2015, steadily rose through the minor league system, became the assistant hitting coach in 2019, and was promoted to co-coach in 2023. Bates’ history helps him connect with the younger players he already coached in the minors.

All about Pitching masters: Mark Prior, Connor McGuiness, and Josh Bard

The Dodgers’ amazing pitching success comes from a three-person team. Mark Prior, 44, is the main Pitching Coach. Prior is a former All-Star pitcher and the group’s mastermind. He blends old-school mechanics with new-school data and spin rates. Prior simple philosophy is: “Let’s simplify it and individualize it, and then let’s dominate.”

The 46-year-old Josh Bard is the Bullpen Coach. He was a former MLB catcher, and that tells all about his tactical expertise. This is Bard’s second job with the Dodgers, as he left to be the Yankees’ bench coach before returning in 2020, and his main job is managing the relievers and preparing them for every possible in-game situation.

Connor McGuiness is the third pitching master and Assistant Pitching Coach of the current Dodgers team. McGuiness, 35, is the “tech-savvy” specialist of the group and rose from the minor leagues, where he was known as a great communicator. He basically works with Prior on biomechanics and high-speed video.

Meet third base coach Dino Ebel

The Dodgers have an energetic third-base coach in Dino Ebel, widely regarded as one of the best in baseball. The 58-year-old coach is famous for his aggressive baserunning philosophy and always looking to take the extra base. The veteran is also known for his loud whistle, which he uses to position his infielders and outfielders during the game.

Ebel spent 17 years as a minor league manager for the Dodgers before joining the Los Angeles Angels as a coach, where he spent the next 13 years of his career. Then he finally returned to the Dodgers in 2019, and in the 2025 season, here we are, with his role expanded as he now serves as the outfield coach of the defending champions.

All about MLB Field Coordinator Bob Geren and Development Coach Brandon McDaniel

The Dodgers also have some unique roles. Bob Geren is their Major League Field Coordinator. The 63-year-old veteran was also a former MLB manager whom Dave Roberts often calls an “extension of me.” Geren handles the team’s complex scheduling and scouting reports, and he knows the MLB rulebook inside and out.

And Brandon McDaniel is the performance architect whose official title is Major League Development Integration Coach. The 41-year-old has been with the team for 13 years and was previously given the title of Vice-President in 2021.