Los Angeles Dodgers Walk-Up Songs: Predicted Playlist for Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and More in the 2025 World Series

The stadium hushes. Then the bass drops. Before Shohei Ohtani digs into the box or Mookie Betts adjusts his batting gloves, their walk-up songs announce what’s coming. These aren’t random tracks—they’re declarations, personality wrapped in rhythm, the soundtrack to a championship team’s. Now that the Boys in Blue are all set to play another WS finale at Rogers Stadium, those beats will set the tone. Let’s find out more about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Walk-Up Songs.

What are walk-up songs, and why do they matter in Baseball?

Walk-up songs are like a player’s own introduction and the music that connects the dugout to home plate. Each choice tells something personal about the player behind the uniform, such as where they came from, how confident they are, and how they feel before confronting a 95-mph fastball. The tradition goes back decades, starting with simple organ music and growing into carefully chosen playlists that show who they are and what they do.

These musical choices mean more than just having fun. They pump energy through the stadium speakers, give themselves a mental edge over their opponents, and connect with supporters who know every beat by heart. Players generally pick a song that matches their mood or gets them pumped up. Yes, music does affect how well they play. A guide on the subject says that the walk-up song is “often one of the most underrated aspects” of the game. So, when Tommy Edman comes up to “The Show Goes On” by Lupe Fiasco, the message is clear: the stage is for people who can handle pressure. Teoscar Hernández brings his Dominican background to Chavez Ravine with every swing when he picks “Zumba” by Don Omar.

Well, every Los Angeles Dodgers player has their own walk-up songs.

Predicted 2025 walk-up songs for Los Angeles Dodgers players

Shohei Ohtani carries two distinct soundtracks for 2025: “Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé when hitting and “Do or Die” by Afrojack when pitching. The Buble track opens with the soaring promise of birds flying high—perfect for baseball’s first 50-50 player. Mookie Betts commands the deepest playlist, rotating between four tracks: “Affirmations” by Flippa T, “Freestyle” by Snoop Dogg and G-Unit, “One Take Freestyle” by 1900Rugrat, and “West Coast” by G-Eazy and Blueface. Each selection keeps opponents guessing which version of the versatile shortstop steps to the plate.

Freddie Freeman sticks with “Baila Conmigo” by Dayvi and Victor Cardenas featuring Kelly Ruiz—the Latin rhythm his son Charlie chose years ago. Teoscar Hernandez brings Dominican flavor through three songs: “La Leche Materna” by El Alfa, “VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR” by Bad Bunny, and the fan-favorite “Zumba” by Don Omar. Kike Hernandez matches his brother’s energy with “La Leche Materna,” “VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR,” and “KI-KI” by Yendry. Tommy Edman walks up to Lupe Fiasco’s “The Show Goes On,” while Will Smith brings Jack Harlow’s “Lovin’ On Me.” These choices are the mix of generations, cultures, and championship confidence into one unified soundtrack.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Dodgers’ Road to the 2025 World Series

The defending champions blazed through the 2025 postseason run. They defeated the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card Series, then eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies in a dramatic four-game NLDS that concluded with Andy Pages’ broken-bat grounder forcing a walk-off error in the 11th inning. The NLCS belonged to Shohei Ohtani, who earned MVP honors by hitting three home runs and striking out 10 batters while pitching in Game 4’s series-clinching victory over the Milwaukee Brewers—the Dodgers swept 4-0.

LA is now just one series away from being the first team to win the World Series twice in a row since the Yankees did it from 1998 to 2000. The Toronto Blue Jays are their opponents in the Fall Classic, which starts on Friday at Rogers Centre. The Los Angeles Dodgers players’ walk-up music will convey their desire to make history, with each beat showing how determined they are to win the championship.

Music and baseball share common threads—timing, rhythm, and performance under scrutiny. The Dodgers recognize this connection by letting players express themselves with carefully chosen walk-up songs that energize crowds across Los Angeles and in Toronto. Are you ready to groove upon the walk-off song of your favorite player?