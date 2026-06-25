“Lot More Risks Involved” – $70M Yankees Star Opens Up on Health Struggles Amid Mystery Illness

The New York Yankees’ third baseman Ryan McMahon entered the 10-day IL on Wednesday, and it’s not related to any on-field injury. He is reportedly diagnosed with a peritonsillar abscess for which the doctors recommended a 72-hour break from any physical activity. However, while the illness may sound uncommon, McMahon revealed how it was painful for him the last few days, and despite the diagnosis, the risks are still not over.

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“I actually feel so much better right now than I did the last 3-4 days,” New York Post cited McMahon. “But apparently, there’s a lot more risk involved now that there’s an open wound in there. … After these 72 hours, I should be able to do everything.”

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McMahon last played on Sunday and as his IL started backdated to Monday, he would expectedly return on July 3. “The doctor said they definitely want [McMahon] to be inactive for a few days, so with the two days backdated, it made the most sense,” manager Aaron Boone said.

According to the Yankees’ $70 million slugger, he was initially dignosed with ear infection and later a throat infection. However, he was in under extreme pain from the last one week and became worse on Sunday. McMahon was further diagnosed with a peritonsillar abscess and the doctors drained them, offering him a much-needed relief after week. This included with his suggested 72-hour rest means a 10-day IL is set.

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Imago Jun 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) follows through on an RBI single against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On June 15, McMahon’s infection was first started, as he said, “but it was nothing like it was the last four or five days.” “It’s just really painful, giving me migraines,” McMahon said Wednesday. “I wasn’t able to eat, couldn’t really open my jaw much.”

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And as we have checked about peritonsillar abscess, we are certain that the Yankees slugger was not wrong. If the abscess ruptures, the contents can leak into your lungs and cause pneumonia or serious respiratory issues. But as McMahon is now relieved of pain, we hope his July 3 deadline will not get extended. The Yankees called out Oswaldo Cabrera to fill the roster and Jose Caballero took over the third base on Wednesday.

Even Caballero was also seemed in pain during his at-bat in the seventh inning. He was seen grabbing near his side, sparking fear among the fans. However, acccording to Boone, “He felt a little something. He’s fine.” So, Caballero is fit and hopefully McMahon will get back by July 3 from an illeness, which could have been dangerous.

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Still, the Yankees seems not putting break on their trade deadline rumors.

The Yankees are projected for a blockbuster trade deadline

No blockbuster trade deadline in 2026 would happen without Tarik Skubal. The Yankees are rumored to have a trade haul for the reigning Cy Young winner.

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According to Fansided’s Mark Powell, the Yankees could give up some of their top prospects for Skubal that could include Spencer Jones. Elmer Rodriguez, Jones and Kyle Carr could be sent to Detroit for the same. However, Brian Cashman is known for retaining his top prospects, especially someone like Jones who is projected as the Yankees’ future outfielder. Still, Skubal could make a difference.

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Another name could be the Twins’ Ryan Jeffers. He is having a strong season, hitting .295/.408/.541 with a career-high .949 OPS and 7 HRs. Just when the Yankees are missing Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Jeffers’ power-hitting could come in handy. Let’s now see what’s the Yankees could get in reality.