“Lot of Clowning” – Giants Legend Holds Nothing Back as San Francisco’s Worrying Stretch Continues

The Giants stunned their fiercest rivals with back-to-back wins. But the momentum evaporated, and San Francisco ended the series in disappointment once again. Now, a Giants veteran is fueling the frustration surrounding the team’s concerning 2026 performance.

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“I just see a lot of clowning…you gotta be a little more serious about the game,” former Giants player Bob Brenly told hosts Murph & Markus on KNBR radio.

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The Dodgers-Giants matchup always comes with an extra layer of rivalry. It has been so since the 1900s. And the two had already met earlier in April, where the Dodgers outshone them 2-1. The SF fans were expecting payback during the Giants’ road series. However, it was the Dodgers who made a comeback after two defeats and split the series.

The biggest mistake happened in the seventh inning with the Giants down 4-0. Shortstop Willy Adames was chatting and laughing with Mookie Betts during the at-bat. Seconds later, he completely lost track of the outs. After Adames and Matt Chapman hit singles, Drew Gilbert hit a fly ball. Instead of waiting to see if it was caught, Adames just ran, turning the play into an easy double play.

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Adames’ lapse cost the Giants a crucial scoring chance. Brenly saw it immediately.

“I saw Adames get picked off second base after goofing with Betts the entire at-bat,” the veteran broadcaster said, using the term loosely to describe the double play. “I see a few guys on your roster that maybe aren’t totally plugged in when the game starts.”

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According to Brenly, Adames’ costly mistake killed the potential momentum. Fans were already frustrated that the Giants gave up their lead in the series. They even had a shutout defeat as the Dodgers secured a 4-0. And Brenly’s comments added to that frustration.

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Robert Earl Brenly is one of the most respected Giants players who spent eight seasons with the club. He was an All-Star and MVP, then won a World Series managing Arizona. His voice matters. Furthermore, Brenly has a long history of criticizing modern players. In 2019, he sparked backlash by complaining on-air that Fernando Tatis Jr. would run faster if he took off his heavy gold chains.

He is questioning the Giants’ mindset now because Willy Adames’ mistake is not an isolated event. It highlights a season-long frustration with the team’s focus.

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Brenly’s criticism echoes A growing MLB debate

MLB banned fraternizing after the 1919 game-fixing scandal. Players faced fines from franchise presidents for joking with rivals.

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That mindset persisted for a long time, and joking with a rival player was considered a sign of betrayal. That’s why many old-school baseball players are still against fraternizing, even though there are no legal obligations anymore. Most players and fans believe in friendly rivalries rather than outright hatred.

A few weeks ago, we saw Francisco Lindor having a lighthearted moment with Shohei Ohtani. The duo was engaged in an 11-pitch battle before Ohtani struck Lindor out. However, there was a lot of backlash against Lindor as the Mets lost 8-2 against the Dodgers. Many Mets loyalists were against the fact that the two superstars were simply admiring each other’s talents while enjoying the game.

Lindor faced a lot of criticism, but unlike Adames, he didn’t commit a costly error. In this case, Willy Adames’ action denied a scoring chance for the Giants. And that’s exactly what Brenly is not happy about. He isn’t necessarily against having fun or enjoying a lighthearted moment with a rival member.

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“There’s a time to have fun. There’s a time to hang around and talk to the guys on the other team,” Brenly added. “But once they sing that anthem at the beginning of the game, it’s time to pay attention.”

If having fun distracts someone from the play, then there is no excuse. The Giants are currently fourth in the NL West with a 20-28 record. They need undivided attention from every player to turn things around this season.