Luis Gil’s Yankees Future Looks Bleak After Brutal MLB Demotion

The finalized rotation of the New York Yankees for the 2026 season will not feature 2024 Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. In a four-man rotation headed by Max Fried, Gil was the player who was the odd man out.

A single dominant Spring Training game did not guarantee Gil a roster spot. The Yankees have optioned him to Triple-A to begin the season. With four off-days in the first 13 days, they won’t need a fifth starter until April 11. Following his demotion, speculations around whether the Yankees would ever call up Gil have grown. WFAN co-host Chris McMonigle weighed the chances of Gil making it to the rotation.

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“Two weeks in, you can get through the rotation with four, and then you get Rodon [Carlos] back. I’m not sure if Luis Gil will be a part of this rotation anytime soon,” opined McMonigle.

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Gil not making the Opening Day roster is not entirely unexpected, considering his 2025 and Spring Training performances. After returning from an injury that sidelined him for months last year, Gil failed to pitch like a ROTY. Last season, he threw 57 innings with a 3.32 ERA and 41 strikeouts.

Gil struggled to perform during Spring Training as well, with a drop in his fastball velocity and inconsistent pitching. His performance against the Detroit Tigers, allowing 7 earned runs, 1 walk, 3 homers in 3 innings with two strikeouts. However, he managed to turn the narrative in the very next game against the Baltimore Orioles.

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This performance reminded Boone of Gil’s 2024 form for the New York Yankees. He threw five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. His fastball velocity also topped out at 98.8 mph, an increase from the last season. But it was not enough to guarantee him a roster spot, neither as a starter nor in the bullpen – even behind Ryan Weathers, a player who has had his own share of injuries.

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“The question was between him and Weathers because Weathers had a tough Spring too. He got lit up. But the difference is that the stuff was there,” highlighted McMonigle.

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Weathers secured the fourth spot in the rotation despite a rough Spring Training campaign. He went 1-3, registering an 8.86 ERA, allowing 27 hits, 17 earned runs, and 4 homers in 17.1 innings. Yet with his fastball nearly reaching a 100 mph velocity, the Yankees chose to put their trust in Weathers rather than Gil.

Boone went with three bullpen arms, opting for Rule 5 pick Cade Winquest, Brent Headrick, and Jake Bird. The Yankees included Winquest in their 26-man roster if they do not want to return him to the Cardinals.

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With his demotion to the Triple-A, Gil will be available for a call-up on April 11 when the Yankees need a fifth starter. But McMonigle believes that it could be something that does not happen.

“I don’t know if he’s gonna be a part of this team early on, and then, once the pitchers start coming back,” said McMonigle. “You get Rodon to come back, Cole comes back. As long as the other guys in the rotation pitch well, I don’t know the role for Luis Gil on this team as of right now.”

In the current pitching scenario, Gil receiving a call-up from the Yankees anytime soon seems highly unlikely, especially if all goes well, especially after the impressive performance from Gerrit Cole in his final Spring Training start on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.

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Cole speaks about his final Spring Training game.

Gerrit Cole missed all of last season following his Tommy John surgery. He is scheduled to make his return to the Yankees’ rotation in late May or early June this year.

As the Yankees capped off their Spring Training 2026, Cole made his final start on the eve of Opening Day against the Cubs, throwing 1.2 innings while striking out three and giving up only one run, a homer by Alex Bregman.

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Though Cole kept his time at the mound short, he felt satisfied with his performance.

“Good pitch, better swing, and that’s the way it goes with good players sometimes. I had some good shapes and some good spots, so all-in-all, pretty good day,” Cole said to ESPN.

He struck out the first two batters, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch, with 97 mph fastballs. Followed by that, he struck Ian Happ to round off a solid performance.

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The six-time All-Star was elated to be back for his team and stated he had a greater appreciation for the game after having returned from injury.

“I think there’s maybe a little greater appreciation for the game. The level of talent, the level of intensity, and the demand of the game,” Cole said. “It demands your focus, it demands your preparation, and I enjoy that.”

The win against the Cubs was a huge positive for them and was a perfect way to close their Spring training. However, with a lot of vital players returning from injury, it will be interesting to see how they perform in their opening night game against the San Francisco Giants.