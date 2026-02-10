Luke Weaver Put on Notice for Juan Soto–Like Misstep as Yankees Allegiance Sparks Mets Loyalty Doubts

It feels like players who move on from the Yankees never really move on from them. The New York Yankees are like that one ex who still lives in your heart. But the problem is you don’t talk about your ex in front of your current partner, and that is exactly what some of the New York Mets players are doing. First, it was Juan Soto sharing stories about his time with the Yankees, and now it is Luke Weaver.

In recent news, it was seen that Mets newest recruit, Luke Weaver, who comes from the Yankees, went to the training session with a Yankees training bag. And this did not make Mets fans happy.

Keith McPherson, in a recent video, said, “Luke Weaver shows up to Mets camp… And he’s carrying his number 30 Yankee logoed bag.”

McPherson continued and said, “That was a mistake. That was not needed. That was a choice by Luke Weaver that I think he should have thought more about.”

Luke Weaver reported to the Mets’ Port St. Lucie training camp on February 9 carrying a Yankees‑branded bag, a surprising sight since he signed a two‑year, $22 million contract with the club in December.

Fans quickly shared the photo from SNY Mets, and social posts showed confusion or disappointment over what looked like a former rival’s kit instead of Mets gear. Luke Weaver finished 2025 with a 3.62 ERA, 72 strikeouts, and eight saves, stats that help gauge his last performance with the Yankees before the move.

Many Mets fans saw the bag choice as a tone‑deaf gesture given the rivalry, and comments like “Oh, we gotta do something about the bag, son” underlined the reaction from observers on social media. The moment stirred emotions because fans wanted to see clear loyalty to the Mets on day one.

Despite explanations that new team gear often isn’t ready before reporting, some supporters felt overlooked by his choice.

This isn’t the first time Mets fans have felt uneasy about former Yankees displays.

Juan Soto’s move to Queens on a 15‑year, $765 million contract drew heat when he publicly referenced his time with Aaron Judge, stirring reactions after he traded pinstripes for blue and orange. Soto had hit 41 home runs with a .288 batting average for the Yankees in 2024, numbers Mets fans hoped he’d replicate immediately.

But his early 2025 struggles, including a .246 batting average and eight homers, fueled criticism and made any nostalgic posts hit harder.

The Weaver bag incident reached beyond fandom to mainstream coverage, with prominent voices commenting on it and tying it to expectations of professionalism.

For Luke Weaver to fully earn support, a performance stronger than his 2025 results will matter, especially given the crowded New York Mets’ bullpen and fans hoping for a clear commitment.

The Yankees and Mets are named together in another trade

Front offices just love stirring the pot, swapping pieces like chess masters in a high-stakes game. This latest deal proves patience doesn’t always pay, forcing recalibrations nobody saw coming this offseason. Even teams with stable rosters are willing to gamble, revealing cracks in strategies once thought airtight.

The New York Yankees’ offseason felt familiar to fans who hoped for fireworks, instead ending with continuity and a few modest moves that kept the core intact.

New York re‑signed a key regular to a five‑year, $162.5 million deal, brought back another veteran on a one‑year contract, and added a left‑handed arm via trade for four prospects, yet few top‑tier names landed in the Bronx this winter. That approach has left some observers questioning whether the moves will materially elevate the roster entering this spring.

Amid that conservative approach, Griffin Canning became a talking point for depth after a strong run earlier in 2025, when he was 7‑3 with a 3.77 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 16 starts before surgery ended his season.

Canning’s rebound from previous struggles made him interesting to other clubs, and the Yankees even had conversations with his camp before he signed elsewhere on a one‑year deal worth $4.25 million. His performance gave evidence of real pitch efficiency and durability during that stretch, something that suddenly vanished with his Achilles injury.

When evaluating New York’s rotation picture, Canning’s profile illustrates what the Yankees might be seeking but haven’t yet added: serviceable innings from affordable arms to bridge gaps.

With established starters returning from injury and rotation depth always in question, a pitcher who logged meaningful innings with quality results could have been useful. His 2025 season, though truncated, showed that even low‑risk signings can yield value, a lesson for a team balancing payroll constraints with needs.