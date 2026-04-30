“Made a Bad Decision” – Guardians Fan Issues Apology After ‘Phillies Karen’ Moment With 11YO Girl

Baseball fans showing overenthusiasm in the stands to catch a home run ball is nothing new, but a tradition. However, in some cases, their overenthusiasm takes a wrong turn that goes against the true culture of baseball. Something similar happened on Monday at the Progressive Field during the Guardians-Rays game.

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Fans can’t help but find an uncanny resemblance between what happened on Monday and another event from a Phillies game last year. However, just as we thought the incident was wrong, the accused fan came forward and made things right.

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“I’m so utterly sorry for everything that’s transpired,” the accused Guardians’ fan said on Wednesday. “I made a bad decision; a lot of bad decisions. I’m paying for it online.”

The drama unfolded in the 5th inning when a homer off the Guardians’ Daniel Schneemann went through the left field and landed in the stands. The Rays’ broadcast showed an 11-year-old girl named Evelyn took hold of the ball only to be forcefully snatched away by a man named Maxx Quinn. The footage also showed the girl’s younger brother approached Quinn for the ball, only to be refused.

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Finding familiarity with last year’s “Phillies Karen” episode

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However, the internet can be cruel sometimes, and for good reasons. Just after the video went viral, Quinn was met with massive online backlash that didn’t even spare his business. Apart from getting hate and threats, Quinn’s store in Lakewood reportedly flooded with 1-star Google reviews. And in no time, the man reportedly came back and returned the ball to the girl after a few innings.

“The pressure resulted in the man giving her the home run ball back 4-5 innings later, towards the end of the game,” the girl’s mother, Nikki DeVore, said via a local radio show.

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For his defense, Quinn said it was done as a “heat-of-the-moment thing.” According to him, he didn’t reealised whom he was snatching the ball. But after the backlash, he came back to his senses. “I heard it from the fans and the people. … I was sitting there, and I’m like, ‘I won’t be able to sleep at night if I don’t give this ball back,'” he added.

However, now that the incident ended positively and the accused fan asked for an apology, it’s time to stop hating the guy. “Hi Max, thanks for giving us the ball back. We forgive you for it,” Evelyn said. “We know the internet has been going wild over this and hope they forgive you.”

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Credit to the baseball fans for standing up for a cause and for not letting another “Phillies Karen” episode get repeated.

Last September, an unidentified woman (sarcastically called Karen) aggressively confronted a father and his 9-year-old son at a Marlins game to take a Phillies home run ball he had given to his child. While that episode didn’t end positively, the child was given a signed bat later. On Monday, the Guardians’ reporter Ryan Bass offered two balls to Evelyn and his brother just after the incident.

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So, at the end of the day, baseball won.

Baseball fans are more than a Phillies Karen episode

While the “Phillies Karen” caught huge attention, obviously for all the wrong reasons, baseball fans stand for larger causes and are built differently.

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“There is no room in baseball for discrimination. It is our national pastime and a game for all,” the Yankees’ legendary first baseman, Lou Gehrig, once said.

How the fans reacted to the Monday’s incident and fought for justice, Gehrig’s words once again proved right. Even in the case of the Phillies Karen incident, the unidentified woman faced lots of heat for her actions. So, just as baseball stands for his non-discriminatory principle, so do the fans.

We all can recall how any player’s injury or demise gets flooded with fans’ prayers and tributes. For instance, Joey Lucchesi was struck in the chest by a 106.3 mph line drive while pitching in the minors back in 2023. Social media was flooded with prayers, and fans rallied behind him since he is back in action.

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Most notably, the “Stand Up To Cancer” initiative was proven successful only because of the fans. On July 13 2015, fans received “I STAND UP FOR” placards upon entering the stadium and were invited to stand in a moment of silence and solidarity, holding up the name of someone affected by cancer. Result? The capacity crowd at Great American Ball Park all stood up with the cancer fighters.

That’s what defines a baseball fan. Yes, incidents like Phillies Karen keep on happening and will happen in the future as well, but every time, they will be met with backlash. “Baseball is more than a game. It’s like life played out on a field,” American songwriter Juliana Hatfield said. Fans are part of that life that can’t go wrong anytime.