“Make It Stop”-Cubs Nation in Deep Panic After $141M Star Abruptly Exits Mid-Game

It’s never good when a leadoff hitter doesn’t come back for his second at-bat, and the exact thing happened with the Cubs. With names like Cade Horton and Justin Steele already in the IL, the next in line is reportedly coming from Friday’s series opener against the Diamondbacks.

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The Cubs are currently competing with the Reds for the pole position in the NL Central, but their latest injury scare is what is making the fans hit the panic button.

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“Nico Hoerner is out of the game. Getting pinch hit for by Matt Shaw. Will update when there is more info,” MLB insider Jesse Rogers shared via X.

While it is yet to be discovered exactly what happened with Hoerner, he was looking in pain in the first inning. At the first of the first, Hoerner hit a double off Zac Gallen. He then scored on Michael Busch’s two-out, two-run base hit in the Cubs’ three-run frame. It was at that moment that the camera focused on Hoerner’s face, who was seen in pain.

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He came back to the field at the top of the second and didn’t make it to the batter’s box at the bottom. Matt Shaw replaced him for pinch-hitting. The only update from the Cubs was “left-sided neck tightness.” We now need to wait to check if there is any major issue or a minor strain.

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Now, the Cubs’ missing Nico Hoerner means a lot. He’s currently hitting .291 and already belted 4 HRs with a team-leading 26 RBIs. Moreover, he was just the 4th player since 1994 to hit at least 25 RBIs and 35 hits in the first 30 games of a season for the Cubs. Quite expectedly, the Cubs offered him a $141 million deal for the next 6 years last March.

And the worst part was that, amid the thinning pitching staff due to injuries, Hoerner led the offense this season and kept the team at an impressive 19-12 record. Names like Horton, Caleb Thielbar, Hunter Harvey, and a few more were all sidelined with injuries. No wonder the Cubs’ team ERA ranked 12th (4.01), but they ranked 3rd in terms of total runs scored (169).

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So, if Hoerner gets sidelined for a while, who will lead the offense and complement their battered pitching staff? We wonder, and so do the fans.

The Cubs’ nation is left clueless

Where will the Cubs’ expanding injury list stop? Fans wonder. “MAKE IT STOP PLEAAAASE,” one fan said. Steele, Porter Hodge, and Tyler Austin are all on the 60-day injury list. Then there are more than 6 names on the 15-day injury list. So, the fans are just praying for no more injuries. The pitching staff is already battered, and a few more names from the offense after Hoerner means the same for the lineup as well. “When will this end??? Come on,” another fan asked.

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“This team and injuries early is insane,” one user remarked. It’s just 31 games this season, names like Steele faced consecutive injuries. He was expected to return from his original left elbow surgery. However, he faced a new injury in the rehab and was reportedly diagnosed with a flexor strain. So, Steele is now unlikely to rejoin the Cubs’ rotation until after the July All-Star break

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So, it’s just the early leg of the 2026 season, and the Cubs’ players are taking their consecutive injuries. “That’s all this team needs is MORE injuries,” a sarcastic response from a fan. The team is yet to get the best out of names like Alex Bregman and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Bregman is hitting .258, and Crow-Armstrong is hitting .241.

Just when the Cubs require a better impact bat, what they are getting is injuries. “Bubble wrap the team, I’m so serious,” another fan added. We wish that could have been done. With how the Cubs’ IL looks, they surely need a more careful approach. Maybe the clubhouse would now come up with a tag “HANDLE WITH CARE.”

Nevertheless, all eyes will now be on Hoerner. A week-long IL and the Cubs’ offense would go for a toss.