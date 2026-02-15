Manny Machado Sets Dodgers Hate Aside to Admire $390M Domination as Padres Ownership Tightens Financial Grip

Manny Machado has been one of the most criticized players at Dodger Stadium. Every time he steps into the batter’s box, he hears boos, a reminder of the rivalry between San Diego and Los Angeles. But when the talk turned to the Dodgers’ huge $390 million spending, Machado’s response shocked everyone.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Machado talked about how the Dodgers spend money, he didn’t hold back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I [expletive] love it. I love it. I mean, honestly, I think every team should be doing it,” Machado said, via reporter Marty Caswell.

“They’ve figured out a way to do it, and [expletive] is [expletive] great for the game, honestly. So I think every team, every team has the ability to do it. So you know, I hope you know all 30 teams could learn from that you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT