Manny Ramirez’s Son Shines as Aaron Judge’s Team USA Crush Brazil 15–5 in WBC Opener

With most of the teams having played their opening game, one thing has been confirmed: This year’s World Baseball Classic is going to be very exciting. We saw Japan put on a show in Tokyo, and now we just saw Team USA show why they are the favorites to win the WBC.

Team USA opened the 2026 World Baseball Classic against Brazil with electric energy in the first inning.

Aaron Judge crushed a two‑run home run off Bo Takahashi on his first at‑bat to give the USA an early 2‑0 lead. Brazil responded instantly when Lucas Ramirez sent Webb’s second pitch into the seats for a solo home run. That blast cut the deficit to 2‑1 and gave the crowd hope on a night in Houston. Fans sensed this game could become something special early in the bottom of the first inning.

In the second inning, Team USA kept applying pressure without pounding out a lot of hits.

Kyle Schwarber reached base and eventually scored on a wild pitch thrown by Brazil’s young arms. Logan Webb continued to limit Brazil’s offense, retiring the side with minimal damage. Brazil’s pitching showed glimpses of control, but the seeds of trouble were already planted by constant baserunners. By the end of the second, the U.S. held a slight lead with serious momentum.

Into the third inning, Brazil’s youngsters competed fiercely against experienced MLB stars. Joseph Contreras, just 17, became the talk of the night when he coaxed Aaron Judge into grounding into a double play. That unusual moment kept the deficit at one run and electrified fans watching the teenager battle.

On the other side, the USA capitalized on a wild pitch from Contreras, adding a run to extend the lead to 3‑1. The contrast in experience made the inning feel tense and unpredictable.

The fourth inning brought another quiet but telling stretch for both teams. Logan Webb worked efficiently, retiring Brazil with just one hit and no walks. Brazil’s hitters fought hard but could not crack the code of disciplined American pitching. Meanwhile, the USA’s dugout stayed calm, knowing they were ahead but not dominating yet.

Imago Aaron Judge and the United States enter the 2026 World Baseball Classic as the favorites to win it. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

This steady play foreshadowed the offense building to something bigger.

In the fifth, everything shifted for Team USA’s offense in a big way.

With the bases loaded, Byron Buxton was hit by a pitch, forcing in a run to make it 4‑1. Buxton was later taken out of the game.

Brice Turang followed with a bases‑clearing double, scoring three runs in one swing to make it 7‑1. The crowd at Daikin Park exploded as the U.S. lineup showed depth and timely hitting under pressure. Brazil’s pitching struggled to find the strike zone, and the deficit suddenly looked daunting.

Brazil refused to vanish quietly at the bottom of the seventh inning. Leonardo Reginatto reached on a wild pitch and scored on Lucas Rojo’s RBI single. Victor Mascai then crushed a two‑run home run, slicing the U.S. lead to just 7‑4. The energy shifted as Brazil fans and neutrals alike felt the possibility of a real comeback.

This rally showed Brazil’s hitters could make quality contact against MLB‑caliber arms. But in the eighth inning, Team USA regained strength with clutch offense.

Roman Anthony singled to bring in a run and keep the scoring pressure on Brazil. Soon after, Lucas Ramirez hit his second home run of the night off Gabe Speier. That blast made the score 8‑5 and reminded everyone of the young outfielder’s talent and nerve. Ramirez was proving why scouts rate him highly despite the team trailing.

Entering the ninth, Brazil’s pitching unraveled under relentless pressure from a deep U.S. lineup. The Americans drew huge walks, forcing Brazil into trouble with bases loaded repeatedly.

Team USA scored seven runs in the inning with only three hits, but five walks helped every runner advance. Brice Turang capped the frame with an RBI single, finishing with four RBIs on the night. That inning turned a tight battle into a blowout with emotion and disbelief mixed in.

Brazil’s pitching woes were obvious by the end of the night, with a staggering 17 walks allowed. Those free passes created constant scoring chances for the USA without big hits being necessary.

In contrast, Brazil managed only six hits and one walk of their own. Giving away walks repeatedly showed how much command problems hurt Brazil’s chances to stay competitive. The scoreboard grew quickly as the USA piled on runs inning after inning.

Imago Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Logan Webb earned the win after four strong innings with six strikeouts and only one run allowed.

Reliever Michael Wacha and Gabe Speier mixed effectiveness with some trouble before Mason Miller closed it for the USA. Brazil’s rotation saw extended use of small arms like Contreras and others, but the command issues persisted. Fans saw a stark contrast between Major League experience and an underdog staff fighting every pitch.

The final 15‑5 result captured both dominance and moments of resistance.

Amid the challenge, Lucas Ramirez became the brightest star for Brazil on the night.

Hitting two homers against one of the tournament’s best pitching staffs showed rare poise at age 20. The first home run came at a moment that silenced the U.S. crowd and energized Brazil’s supporters. The second homer reminded everyone that Ramirez possesses real power and confidence. His night provided Brazil something meaningful to build on moving forward.

Manny Ramirez, watching proudly from the stands, soaked up his son’s historic performance.

Seeing his son wear No. 24 and succeed against elite competition added deep emotional weight to the evening. Buffered by family and heritage, Lucas’s success resonated beyond just the box score. Scouts and fans watching the game saw a prospect with real future promise under bright lights.

In a difficult loss, Ramirez’s night became Brazil’s most memorable story.

By the final out, Team USA had proven why it enters the Classic as one of the tournament’s most serious threats. The Americans showcased patience at the plate, drawing walks and making Brazil’s pitchers pay for mistakes. Brazil showed heart in rallying moments and raw talent in youthful performers.

But the gulf in experience and execution became clear as the innings passed and runs piled up. Still, fans left the park talking most about a young star’s breakout and the promise of games still to come.

Update on Byron Buxton after leaving the USA and Brazil game

Byron Buxton was struck by a 91.7 mph four‑seam fastball off Brazil’s Gabriel Barbosa with the bases loaded in the fifth inning of Team USA’s 15‑5 World Baseball Classic opener, driving in a run when he was hit by the pitch. After taking a few minutes of trainer attention on his right hand, Buxton stayed in to score on Brice Turang’s three‑run double that made it 7‑1, giving fans a big moment in a rout.

Despite that scare, Buxton was not pulled because of injury, but because Team USA wanted to give Pete Crow‑Armstrong some time in center field early in the sixth inning.

That choice helped ease the transition in the outfield after Corbin Carroll’s pre‑tournament broken hamate bone left the roster thinner than expected. Buxton’s ability to bat and run the bases after the hit, and exit under his own power, offered clear signs he avoided serious harm.

The moment carried extra weight because Team USA’s opening game felt like a celebration of offense, with Aaron Judge’s two‑run homer and Turang’s 4 RBIs in a 15‑5 victory over Brazil.

Buxton’s contact at the plate and run scored added to that feel‑good start for U.S. fans watching in Houston. Seeing him come out of the game for a young teammate while healthy helped calm any early worries about depth in the outfield.