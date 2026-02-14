Mariners’ All-Star Priorities MLB Career Over Helping Team USA Win the WBC

Even with a few big-name players opting out of the upcoming WBC, the Mariners are still among the most generous teams in baseball, sending 16 players from their roster to represent their countries. That group includes standout names like Cal Raleigh, Gabe Speier, Julio Rodríguez, and Randy Arozarena.

But does that mean Seattle has basically put its entire roster on display right before the regular season? Not really. Just like Cody Bellinger choosing to skip the WBC with the Yankees, the Mariners’ All-Star arm reportedly turned down an invitation as well, preferring to dial in and ramp up his workload heading into 2026 instead.

“As much as I’d love to be on that team, in that locker room, I’m just trying to be smart about it,” MLB insider Daniel Kramer quoted Bryan Woo.

Woo could have been a welcome addition to Team USA’s WBC roster. But why is skipping the WBC actually the smart move here?

Well, remember how close and dominant the Mariners were last season?

They put together a historic 2025 run, winning the AL West for the first time since 2001 with a 90–72 record, then reaching the ALCS for the first time in 24 years. But that run ended in a brutal seven-game loss to the Blue Jays!

Now the goal isn’t just to match 2025, but to go beyond it. And to do that, the clubhouse has to take on more responsibility, especially the pitching staff. For Woo, that means becoming a true workhorse. Woo threw a career-high 186 2/3 innings last year, a huge jump from the 135 innings he logged in 2024. Now, this year, the target is pushing past 200 innings.

That said, it’s not without risk.

Woo missed nearly a month last season after leaving a start with inflammation in his right pectoral muscle. So, if he’s going to hit that 200-plus inning mark, managing his workload is everything, which is where passing on the Team USA responsibility comes in.

Last year, the Mariners’ pitching staff finished with a 3.72 team ERA, good for ninth in MLB. Take even a small step forward from that, and suddenly this team isn’t just knocking on the ALCS door, but looking at something bigger in 2026. Woo understands that, and opting out of the WBC is part of making sure he’s built to help get them there.

The Mariners are touted as a major World Series contender

Coming off a dominant year, even Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs is all in on what this team can do next. “This team can get to the World Series—and not only get there, but win it for the fans,” he said. And honestly, there’s a real case behind that confidence.

Well, the Mariners might have the best starting rotation in baseball. Rolling out five All-Star–caliber arms, Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, and Bryce Miller, gives Seattle an edge that very few teams can match.

Then there’s the offseason. The headline move was bringing in Brendan Donovan from the Cardinals as part of a three-team deal. Donovan hit .287 last season and picked up both All-Star and Gold Glove honors, and his versatility is a big plus. This move, in particular, helps fix a long-standing issue for Seattle: getting more contact and on-base production at the top of the order.

Now, put it all together: the elite rotation, the deeper lineup, and a more complete roster, and the Mariners look more dangerous than they’ve been in years.