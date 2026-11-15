Mariners Analyst Reveals Seattle Is Ready for Big Pocket Deals Previously Unexpected

The Mariners are ready to spend big after a disappointing 2026 season. The end of the GM Meetings in Las Vegas has offered a better perspective on the Seattle Mariners’ offseason. After reaching the 2025 ALCS, the Mariners entered last season hoping to build upon that success. Instead, they went down with a 76-86 record and a third-place finish in the AL West. Now with Jason Kanzler taking over for Dan Wilson, the front office is pushing for major roster upgrades before the CBA expires on December 1. Amid the shortened offseason, the franchise is looking to strengthen its lineup and bullpen.

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As part of their lineup restructuring, the Mariners plan to pursue one of the top free-agent hitters this offseason— Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs. However, they are also not limiting themselves to Suzuki. The Mariners will also target high-leverage bullpen arms, noted Mariners analyst Teren Kowatsch on RoundtableSports.

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“Seattle will reportedly be targeting one of the top bats available on the open market this year, former Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki. The Mariners will attempt to host Suzuki in Seattle for an in-person visit before the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expires on December 1,” wrote RoundtableSports.

“In addition to Seattle’s desire to land Suzuki, the team will also be looking to trade for a hitter to play the left side of the infield and will look to add multiple high-leverage relievers to the bullpen.”

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The Mariners’ offseason plans suggest that the organization is ready to spend more aggressively than previously anticipated as it aims to build a stronger contender for 2027.

Suzuki, the former Chicago Cubs outfielder, is among the most attractive bats available in free agency, and the Mariners have set their sights on him.

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They are also interested in hosting Suzuki for an in-person visit before the current CBA expires on December 1. The timing is significant, as a potential lockout could freeze major league transactions and complicate negotiations.

The Mariners had pursued Suzuki before, when he made the move from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball to MLB ahead of the 2022 season. However, the outfielder ultimately signed with Chicago.

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Now, the Mariners have another opportunity to bring him into their organization. Seiya Suzuki would provide a productive right-handed bat, defensive versatility in the outfield, and a potential return to the Japanese market for a franchise that previously benefited from its connection with Ichiro Suzuki.

Mariners could explore an infield trade and bullpen upgrades

Suzuki is not the only player the Mariners are hoping to add. The organization is also expected to explore the trade market for a hitter capable of playing on the left side of the infield and a bullpen arm.

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According to The Seattle Times, the Mariners are also aiming to add multiple infielders, including shortstops and third basemen. However, acquiring an established player at either position could require a significant prospect package and potentially a major league starting pitcher.

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The bullpen is another area the team intends to address. The Mariners want to add at least two experienced relievers capable of handling high-leverage situations. Adding reliable late-inning arms would give the team greater flexibility and help protect leads in close games.

Moreover, the most interesting aspect of Seattle’s offseason plans is that the organization has more financial flexibility than initially expected.

According to Roundtable Sports, signing Suzuki at his projected market value of approximately four years and $110 million could still leave the Mariners with an estimated $12.5 million to $17.5 million to spend on other additions.

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The organization could potentially create additional room by trading a starting pitcher with a substantial arbitration salary as part of an infield deal. Such a move could help Seattle pursue another high-leverage reliever without significantly restricting its remaining spending capacity.

For a franchise looking to return to contention in 2027, this could be an important offseason. The Mariners are not simply looking to replace departing players. They appear interested in adding established talent across multiple positions.

Landing Suzuki, upgrading the left side of the infield, and strengthening the bullpen would represent a substantial transformation. While none of these moves are guaranteed, the Mariners’ reported plans suggest the front office could be prepared to make financial commitments that might have seemed unlikely in previous offseasons.