The Seattle Mariners had to swallow a very tough pill after being just one game away from getting to the World Series. But it has been a long time since then, and they are getting ready for a new season. They are looking to make significant upgrades to their team. But it looks like the St. Louis Cardinals are in no mood for helping them.

The Mariners were very interested in the Cardinals player, Brendan Donovan. But it looks like Chaim Bloom wants nothing to do with the Mariners.

“I think Seattle, we would all agree, is the perfect landing spot for Brendan Donovan,” said Jim Riley. “A situation where Brennan Donovan might not be traded… There is no guarantee that Brennan Donovan will be dealt by the St. Louis Cardinals… the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t going to achieve anything this year.”

Seattle has tracked Brendan Donovan for multiple seasons, dating back to his everyday role emergence. The interest never faded because Donovan fits their need after losing Jorge Polanco earlier.

Seattle’s infield lacks stability, and Donovan covers second base while offering corner flexibility defensively. That long pursuit sets the stage for tension as negotiations stretch without resolution yet.

St. Louis holds leverage because Donovan remains controlled through 2027 at manageable arbitration salaries. He earned 5.75 million projected for 2026, with another arbitration year following soon afterward.

The St. Louis Cardinals know his .287 average, .353 on-base, and .775 OPS drive demand leaguewide. That leverage forces Seattle to wait while St. Louis chooses timing carefully now.

St. Louis is rebuilding after consecutive losing seasons and trading Gray, Contreras, and Arenado recently. They have missed postseason contention since 2022 and have not won playoff games since 2020.

Those realities reduce urgency, allowing Bloom to prioritize long-term returns over speed right now.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Jun 23, 2025 St. Louis, Missouri, USA St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan 33 is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. St. Louis Busch Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexPuetzx 20250623_szo_pa2_0157

Keeping Donovan helps stabilize lineups while prospects develop across multiple infield positions internally slowly.

Bloom can also wait for the deadline, when injuries usually expand trade markets leaguewide. Donovan’s consistent 114 OPS-plus across four seasons supports higher midseason valuations for contenders than. International commitments and roster strain in later seasons often push contenders toward versatile infield bats.

St. Louis could also deploy Brendan Donovan themselves, preserving flexibility if no offer meets value.

For the Seattle Mariners, waiting risks facing wealthier bidders and inflated prices during deadline competition periods.

Their current need at second base may be cheaper now than later financially overall. If Donovan moves elsewhere, Seattle’s months-long pursuit ends without solving its offensive gaps internally.

That possibility lingers as both fanbases watch clocks tick toward spring and summer quietly.

Chaim Bloom holds the leverage, and Brendan Donovan remains a Cardinals asset, not Seattle’s solution. The Mariners can wait, but patience risks turning Donovan into another deadline luxury market. For now, Bloom controls the clock, while Seattle watches opportunities grow more slowly.

Other than the Mariners, there are a few more contenders for Brendan Donovan

The Cardinals, with Bloom calling the shots, aren’t making Donovan easy to get. Seattle has been circling like hawks, but patience is the real price here. Other contenders are lurking quietly, watching the negotiations unfold while hoping Bloom misjudges his leverage. Brendan Donovan’s future is suddenly a chess game, and the Mariners aren’t the only players feeling the pressure.

The race for Brendan Donovan extends beyond the Mariners, with the Giants and Red Sox actively involved. The Giants have maintained interest since the Winter Meetings, signaling consistent pursuit of the versatile infielder. Boston seeks Donovan to replace Alex Bregman, as other options like Bo Bichette and Nolan Arenado landed elsewhere.

Cardinals’ president Chaim Bloom views Donovan as a star, creating tension in perceived trade value.

Both the Giants and Red Sox could play major roles in Donovan’s market due to positional needs. Donovan’s defensive versatility allows him to cover multiple infield positions, making him highly valuable. With two years of team control remaining, both teams could secure Donovan without immediate free agency concerns.

The Cardinals aim to maximize return, emphasizing his high-OBP profile to interested teams.

Adding Donovan could meaningfully impact each team’s lineup and defensive stability during the season. In 2025, he hit .287 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs across 118 games. His Gold Glove and All-Star credentials demonstrate proven skill at both defense and plate contributions.

If acquired, Donovan offers teams a consistent, above-average infielder who strengthens both offense and fielding.

Brendan Donovan’s trade saga shows Cardinals, Mariners, Giants, and Red Sox playing a careful waiting game. Teams know Bloom won’t budge easily, testing patience while quietly recalculating Donovan’s true market value. Whoever secures Donovan gains a proven infielder capable of shifting both offense and defense immediately.