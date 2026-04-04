Mariners’ $51M Star Refutes “Selfish” Claim After Team’s Bold Move Puts Future in Jeopardy

After witnessing your franchise finalize a long-term contract with your heir apparent, concerns about job security are expected. The Seattle Mariners have created the same situation for their primary shortstop.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Mariners’ longest tenured player, J.P. Crawford, is slated to become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season. Last year, the shortstop batted at .265 with 12 homers and 58 RBIs – nothing career-ending. But the Mariners appear to have already locked on their future shortstop, after handing Colt Emerson an 8-year, $95 million contract before he even made his MLB debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Mariners’ re-signing of Crawford looks unlikely, speculation that the veteran feels jealous or insecure has been floating around. However, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times has reported that Crawford certainly does not feel the same.

He feels upset and insulted about “any perception of him being a selfish player.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know there’s a lot of (expletive) going on with that right now, but I’m a good human being. I congratulated him, wished him nothing but the best,” Crawford told The Seattle Times.

“And he’s going to come up here and help us win ballgames, and that’s what we want at the end of the day, is to go win the World Series — and he will for sure help us do that. So, I can’t wait to get him up here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Crawford is in the last season of his 5-year, $51 million contract signed in 2022. He was acquired on a trade deal from the Philadelphia Phillies in December 2018. He succeeded the then-primary shortstop Jean Segura in the Mariners’ franchise.

For Crawford, to witness Emerson get ready for the big leagues is a full-circle moment. It reminds him of his own journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago credit- J.P. Crawford Instagram

“It’s kind of like a full circle moment because I was in his shoes once, too. I wish nothing but the best for him,” expressed the veteran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crawford missed the opening game of the season due to right shoulder inflammation and was on the 10-day Injured List (IL). For his rehab assignment, he played only one game in Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers before being activated by the Mariners. Crawford reportedly played shortstop and batted second, while Emerson manned third base and batted third.

While the situation called for awkwardness, Crawford dismissed the idea entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Crawford, “Everyone wants to think that, given the situation we are in, that’s just not who I am.”

An important season in Crawford’s career, he is aiming to win the World Series with the Mariners this year. A good season will also help him this offseason as a free agent.

“I have one goal. And that’s to win a World Series with this team. That’s the only thing that’s on my mind right now,” Crawford emphasized to Divish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crawford was reinserted into the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Angels following his rehab. He went hitless in three at-bats in the game.

Crawford has been with the Mariners since 2019, and he understands the business side of things. He has witnessed it before when he said goodbye to his former teammates, and now it’s his turn.

“That’s just life. That’s the game of baseball. It’s a business. And I’ve been around for a while, so I’ve seen it all,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, with the Mariners’ primary third baseman leaving the Angels’ game after a leg injury, Colt Emerson’s MLB debut can come sooner rather than later.

Brendan Donovan was removed mid-game due to injury

Brendan Donovan, the Mariners’ primary third baseman, was removed from the game against the Angels following a leg injury. The Mariners went into extra innings to win the matchup against the Angels, 3-1 in 10 innings.

In the top of the seventh, Donovan reportedly grounded out after landing awkwardly on his leg at first base.

He was taken out for the rest of the game, and Leo Rivas subbed in for him. The franchise is yet to provide any update on the impact of Donovan’s injury; he will undergo a re-evaluation on Saturday.

Donovan has been consistent at the plate in the new season. He batted at .370 with two homers, two doubles, and four RBIs in eight games.

If Brendan Donovan’s injury causes him to lose playing time, Colt Emerson could get a chance for his MLB debut, provided Rivas does not take his place.

Emerson, who was sent to the Triple-A after he signed the extension, has been playing at third base in the minors. Meanwhile, Crawford will likely remain the Mariners’ primary shortstop this year, meaning Emerson may debut at third base only.