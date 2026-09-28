Mariners Fire Dan Wilson as Turbulent Season Comes to Heartbreaking End

How harsh can the world of sports be? Ask Dan Wilson.

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The 57-year-old Illinois native has a gigantic mural in the third-base hallway and has played multiple roles for the Seattle Mariners. After spending his playing career as a catcher for the team, Wilson took over as manager two years ago, replacing Scott Servais. Last year, Wilson led the club to a 90-72 record and an American League West title, their first division crown since 2001. He also finished third in the American League Manager of the Year voting.

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After a great 2025 season, Wilson would have hoped to continue the momentum. But everything has changed since then.

Yesterday, in the final game of one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners wrapped up their season with a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. However, after the game, Wilson was informed by the club that he would not return as manager, and the organization formally announced the decision on social media a few hours after the game.

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As Ethan Kilbreath pointed out on X, Wilson became the third Seattle Mariners manager in a row, after Lloyd McClendon and Scott Servais, to finish his tenure with a winning record. Still, the decision was not entirely unexpected, and Wilson’s own statement made that clear.

During his postgame press conference, the outgoing manager opened his statement by saying, “This season has been very difficult, and of course, the results have not been what any of us have expected. As a result, it’s concluded that today is my last day as manager of the Seattle Mariners.”

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So, how difficult was the season for the Seattle Mariners?

The team finished 76-86, a .469 winning percentage, and placed third in the American League West behind the Houston Astros at 81-81 and the Texas Rangers at 80-82. The Seattle Mariners were officially eliminated from postseason contention on September 24 and recorded their first losing season over a full 162-game schedule since 2019.

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Not only that, but on August 18, the Seattle Mariners suffered the worst loss in franchise history, falling 22-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers.

As far as Seattle’s lineup was concerned, the offense struggled near the bottom of Major League Baseball in several key categories. The team finished with a .233 batting average and ranked near the bottom of the league in hits and runs scored, while continuing to deal with a high number of strikeouts. Furthermore, Seattle posted a respectable 43-38 record at T-Mobile Park but was dragged down by a 33-48 mark on the road.

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Expectedly, the disappointing season became a major issue for the franchise, and that was clear in Jerry Dipoto’s statement.

In a Sunday statement, Dipoto, the Seattle Mariners’ president of baseball operations, said, “Collectively, we failed to meet our own expectations this season. Dan and I both care deeply about this organization, these players, and the future of the Mariners. After much discussion, it was concluded that a new direction is best for 2027 and beyond.”

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Still, this is Dan Wilson, and as Dave Mahler put it, “ Dan Wilson’s legacy in this town is and will always be 100% secure.”

The franchise surely understands that sentiment, and the Hall of Famer has repeatedly spoken about his love for the city and its community. So, what could be next for Dan Wilson?

Dan Wilson May Soon Get a New Role

In the Seattle Mariners’ official statement, chairman John Stanton made one thing clear: Wilson will remain with the organization.

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“I have also spoken with Dan and made it clear that we would like to keep him in our organization. I look forward to continued conversation as we work to identify a role in which we can continue to benefit from his experience and commitment to the Mariners and our community,” Stanton said.

Now, the question is who will become the Seattle Mariners’ next manager?

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The search could begin soon. According to reports, Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander are scheduled to take part in an end-of-season news conference on Monday. More clarity could emerge after that.