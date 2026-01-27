Mariners, MLB World Pay Emotional Tribute as Veteran Broadcaster Announces Retirement After 41 Years

It is always a happy-sad moment when we have to say goodbye to a legend. But this time we are not saying someone who made an impact on the field. But off the field, where he made us feel every play like we were sitting in a seat at the T-Mobile Arena.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was just announced by the Seattle Mariners that, “After 41 years in the Mariners broadcast booth, Rick Rizzs will be stepping away from the mic at the end of the 2026 season.”

Longtime Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs announced he will retire after the 2026 season, ending forty seasons with Seattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

He began in 1983 alongside Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Niehaus and worked with him for twenty-five years. Rizzs spent three seasons with the Detroit Tigers from 1992 to 1994 before returning to Seattle in 1995. His forty seasons surpass Niehaus’s thirty-four, making Rizzs the longest-tenured broadcaster in Mariners history.

Rizzs plans to call all home games and a limited number of road games in 2026 before retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have heard his voice during historic moments, including the Mariners’ 1995 playoff run that energized Seattle. He has connected with managers, players, and front office staff, providing consistent coverage over decades of team evolution.

His broadcasts have shaped how fans experience summer baseball in the Pacific Northwest for over forty years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Off the field, Rizzs co-founded Toys for Kids in 1995, supporting thousands of children across the region. The program has delivered over 360,000 brand-new toys and awarded eighty $5,000 scholarships in Dave Henderson’s honor.

His Rick’s Locker program has provided baseball gloves and bats to children in need, extending his impact beyond broadcasting. Through both baseball and charity work, Rizzs has left an enduring mark on Seattle and its community.

Rick Rizzs leaves behind forty-one years of Mariners history etched in every broadcast and interview. His voice turned routine games into vivid experiences, making fans feel present at every play. Mariners fans and players alike will remember Rizzs not just as a broadcaster, but as a living record of Seattle baseball.