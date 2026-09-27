Mariners’ $92.5M Star Rewrites MLB History With Feat Last Seen in the 1920s

Despite averaging 24.3 feet per second—among MLB’s slowest—Josh Naylor just matched a century-old record. Hall of Famer George Sisler did it in the 1920s; Josh Naylor achieved the same on September 26. The Seattle Mariners’ $92.5 million pro stole his 30th base this season to become the first first baseman since Sisler to do so in consecutive seasons. His resume now boasts a remarkable piece of MLB history.

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“Nayled in history,” wrote the Mariners on their official X handle. “Josh Naylor is the 1st first baseman to have back-to-back seasons with 30+ stolen bases since Hall of Famer George Sisler (1920-22).”

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The Seattle Mariners acquired Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks in July 2025 in exchange for two pitching prospects. Naylor was supposed to solve the Mariners’ first-base problems. His .299/.341/.490 slash line with a 138 wRC+ performance, per StatMuse, gave the Mariners hope. After the 2025 season ended, the franchise signed him early to a 5-year, $92.5 million contract in the offseason.

However, his production has declined at the plate. Naylor is batting .261 in 645 plate appearances. His wRC+ has also dropped to 95. But his production decline at the plate did not affect him when it came to stealing bases.

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During the Mariners’ 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels, Naylor went 0-for-4, drove in a run, walked once, and stole a base for the 30th time this season. He recorded 30 stolen bases last season also. He and Sisler are the only first basemen in MLB history to achieve the feat. Rickey Henderson is the overall stolen-base record holder. Henderson recorded 21 seasons with 30+ stolen bases.

Naylor’s achievement stands out because his sprint speed averages between 24.3 and 24.5 feet per second, according to Statcast. He is one of the slowest baserunners in MLB.

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Naylor set the stage for the historic repeat in 2025. This season, he matched that pace. Last season, he stole 30 bases while hitting 20 homers. He joined Paul Goldschmidt and Jeff Bagwell as the only first basemen in MLB history to produce a season with at least 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases.

Though his stolen base attempts remained constant, Naylor’s slugging percentage declined this year. He hit only 10 homers in 646 plate appearances while slashing .261/.318/.349. As Naylor’s performance declined this season, Seattle also suffered. After earning a postseason bye last year and playing in the ALCS, the Mariners did not even secure a postseason berth. Despite winning the penultimate game of the season, the Mariners remain 8.0 games behind the third and final AL Wild Card spot, held by the Chicago White Sox.

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Though the Mariners recorded a win over the Angels, their rookie starting pitcher had to exit the game early.

Kade Anderson’s early exit

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The Mariners called up 22-year-old starter Kade Anderson from Seattle’s Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, on August 22. Anderson is one of the prized starters within the Mariners’ farm system.

In his seventh start of the season, Anderson was forced to exit the game after a 103.8 mph comebacker struck his elbow. While the Angels’ second baseman, Christian Moore, recorded a single on the hit, Anderson was in visible discomfort. Mariners manager Dan Wilson and assistant athletic trainer Taylor Bennett immediately visited him on the mound. After a brief discussion, the rookie left the game.

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At the time, the rookie looked poised for another quality start, having kept the Angels scoreless. He had allowed four hits and 1 walk while striking out 4. In his previous start against the Colorado Rockies, Anderson threw 7 scoreless and walkless innings while allowing 3 hits and striking out 7. The young southpaw holds a 2-2 record and a 3.79 ERA.

After Anderson left the game, the Mariners announced that he has a left forearm bruise. However, according to manager Wilson, the X-rays came back negative, and the hit did not injure any bones. Anderson, who suffered a similar injury in college, also said that he knew the ball did not hit any bones.

“I knew nothing, like bone, was wrong,” Anderson told MLB.com. “I think it was more that I just couldn’t grip anything. It was just like my arm went dead. So it was just frustrating because I knew I wouldn’t be able to continue.”

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With Anderson escaping any serious injury, the Mariners can now plan for the rookie. After his impressive debut, the Mariners’ future plans will most likely include a spot for Anderson on the 2027 Opening Day rotation.