Mariners’ $92.5m Star Sacrifices Himself as Panama Pulls off Surprise Win Over Canada in World Baseball Classic

All it takes is one mistake to throw you off the WBC title run. Team Canada made three. And Panama took full advantage of those three defensive mistakes by Canada that came in the sixth inning, plating three runs and holding on for a 4–3 victory in Sunday’s game at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. Among everyone, the one who likely feels the most responsible for Team Canada’s downfall is the Mariners’ $92.5 million star.

“I’ll take the blame for that loss. Should have caught that baseball,” said Josh Naylor via Hazel Mae.

Canada was up by 2-1 till the fifth inning in their rain-delayed March 8 WBC grind. But then came the sixth, which narrowed the quarterfinal chances for Josh Naylor and co.

First, James Paxton walked the leadoff batter. Panama’s Christian Bethancourt was grounded to third base when Abraham Toro’s throw sailed past Naylor. He couldn’t scoop it as the ball bounced away, resulting in two separate errors in the same play.

Later in the same inning, Paxton overthrew the ball to Bo Naylor, giving away a third unearned run. Panama flipped from 1-2 to 4-2 in a single inning. Canada ultimately suffered a 3-4 loss, which most people are framing as an upset.

The one-run deficit that Canada couldn’t overcome might prove to be fatal for knockout qualification.

It wasn’t an individual error but an execution crack from the defense. Paxton’s walk increased the pressure in the first place. The back-to-back errors only intensified it. Rubén Tejada only exploited the chaos, but the final overthrow decided the game.

Canada did manage a run in the 8th, but the damage was irreversible. And now they are in a tight spot in Pool A. Team Canada sits at 1-1 with no margin of error.

The bigger concern is that they are set to face Puerto Rico and Cuba now, who are both undefeated as of now. And Canada will face them this Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, without an off-day cushion.

The errors didn’t just expose the weakness in their defense against stronger opponents. It has also shifted the core narrative regarding the team from talent to fundamentals. Manager Ernie Whitt was able to cut through the noise post-game. Instead of blame-shifting, he simply stressed better execution while moving ahead.

Ernie Whitt calls for ‘clean game,’ snubbing Josh Naylor’s sacrifice

Ernie Whitt sharply pushed back against singling anyone out. “That’s bull,” he said, emphasizing that a loss shouldn’t be attributed to an individual in a team game. “We’re a team. No one individual takes the heat for that.”

The manager zeroed in on collective execution and called for a clean game moving forward. That’s the biggest criterion for Team Canada to avoid another loss that can eliminate them from the pool.

It’s not just errors; the manager shifted the focus away from individual talent showcases as well.

He established fundamentals as the first urgency for two back-to-back Pool A wins. Since Panama and Colombia are already out of the picture, it’s only Canada’s game to lose. But both Naylor and Whitt are confident to turn the page quickly.

The errors in the sixth cost the team dearly. But the teamwide call to action from Whitt has improved the atmosphere for Canada. He wants the team to capitalize on opportunities while Josh Naylor remains hungry to prove himself in the remainder of the World Baseball Classic.

For an international team loaded with tested MLB arms, the goal is simple. Bounce back, forget the miscues, and execute.