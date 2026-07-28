Mariners Offer Prayers in Emotional Message After Tragic Incident Claims 3 Lives at Seattle Center Food Festival

The Bite of Seattle, Washington’s largest food festival, is a free-admission event that has been a beloved tradition for locals since 1982. But what was supposed to be one of the city’s biggest summer celebrations turned into a nightmare when a mass sh–ting erupted at Seattle Center. The tragedy claimed three lives and injured at least four others. In response, the Seattle Mariners shared a brief but heartfelt message to express their condolences and support.

“We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and to all those affected by the tragedy at the Seattle Center last night,” the Seattle Mariners wrote on X.

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The three-day annual event is held at the Seattle Center grounds, roughly 2.5 miles via Highway 99 S from T-Mobile Park, the Mariners’ home. This year, however, the festival’s final day took a tragic turn when a deadly mass sh–ting occurred as thousands of people were in attendance.

The first sh-t of gunfire was heard at approximately 6:00 pm outside the Seattle Center Armory. The exact number of rounds fired has yet to be disclosed by the police, but the sudden barrage of bullets was enough to send everyone present at the venue into panic mode.

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Witnesses have revealed that people immediately ran for cover. Video from the vendors showed people jumping over and knocking down fences, stumbling over one another just to keep themselves safe. Reports described the entire scenario as “pure chaos.”

Ashley Whitehead (56) died after medical staff transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba (44) and 19-year-old Junior Cee Niko Semo died at the scene.

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The four other people who were injured include a 2-year-old toddler. According to KIRO 7 News Seattle, all the injured people have been discharged after receiving treatment.

“We are heartbroken by the senseless act of violence that occurred last night during the Bite of Seattle,” Seattle Center offered condolences through the official website. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones, and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy…”

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They thanked the first responders and the medical staff. Also, they mentioned that they are working with the Seattle Police Department to help in the investigation.

Investigation points to multiple sh–ters as police continue search

The primary investigation revealed that the shootout involved multiple groups. The police suspect gang involvement in the incident and have identified at least 3 people who exchanged gunfire on Sunday.

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Out of the three suspects, the police chased the 15-year-old down, and he is now in custody. The police believe that these suspects were known to each other. Although only two guns have been recovered from the scene, the police have reason to believe that there are more suspects. The officials are still looking for a third suspect. Assistant Chief of Special Operations Tyrone Davis said that they are “still trying to figure out” what went down at Seattle Center.

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Authorities have urged anyone with knowledge of the incident, including photos, videos, or any other information, to contact investigators. As of Monday afternoon, police had not made any additional arrests.

As authorities continue to get to the bottom of the incident, Seattle continues to mourn one of its darkest days. People gathered at the scene on Monday to observe a moment of silence for the victims. The Seattle Mariners, along with several other organizations, have also offered their condolences as the community copes with the tragedy.