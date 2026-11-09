Mariners President Hints at Seattle Looking to Add Veteran Player, Hopefully Reuniting Teammates

To amend their downfall (76-86) this season, the Seattle Mariners first fired manager Dan Wilson and replaced him with Jason Kanzler. Now they want to bring back a familiar face in 2027 to add veteran presence to their roster. At least, the Mariners’ President of Baseball Operations, Jerry Dipoto, aims to do so. The top executive recently indicated that the organization wants to add an experienced infielder, potentially opening the door for reunions with Carlos Santana and Eugenio Suarez.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After reaching the ALCS in 2025, the Mariners entered this season hoping to build upon that success, with aspirations of an AL West title. However, the franchise could not even finish with a winning record or above .500. Now, with Kanzler handling the managerial role, GM Justin Hollander and Dipoto face the challenge of building a competitive roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’d like to add a veteran infield presence. Whether that is part of the bats or just a presence is something entirely different,” Dipoto explained.

Speaking to the reporters after Kanzler’s official introduction, Dipoto outlined several areas Seattle intends to address. The Mariners are targeting one or two hitters, at least one bullpen arm, and a veteran infield presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

That statement has created an opportunity to consider bringing back two players who previously contributed to Seattle’s clubhouse and on-field success.

Carlos Santana and Eugenio Suarez have emerged as the favorites for a reunion. Both players are currently free agents and have previously shared a clubhouse in Seattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being a Mariner for 10 days back in December 2018, Santana returned to the franchise via trade in June 2022. He played an important role for the Mariners, as they snapped their postseason drought. The infielder hit 15 homers and drove in 39 runs across 79 games, helping Seattle reach the postseason.

In the postseason of 2022, Santana hit a 3-run home run that helped the Mariners sweep the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series. During that time, Santana developed a close relationship with then-rookie Julio Rodriguez, who has since become the face of the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santana’s 2026 season, however, was considerably less productive. He spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves, appearing in just 8 major-league games. He recorded two hits in 24 at-bats, making a potential return more of a clubhouse leadership decision than an offensive upgrade.

Suarez, however, presents a different possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third baseman has a stronger recent offensive track record and previously enjoyed two stints with Seattle. He was Santana’s teammate during the Mariners’ postseason run in 2022.

After two seasons in Seattle, the franchise traded Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks in November 2023. However, they reacquired him during the 2025 trade deadline. During his second stint at Seattle, Suarez drove in 13 home runs in 53 games, helping the team reach the ALCS.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of his biggest moments came in ALCS Game 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he hit two home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam in Seattle’s 6-2 victory.

Suarez spent the 2026 season with the Cincinnati Reds. He batted .212 with 26 home runs and 74 RBIs in 125 games. The Reds declined their mutual option for 2027, making him available in free agency.

Let’s have a look at how Santana and Suarez can help the Mariners in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mariners Could Use Veteran Leadership After Disappointing Season

The potential reunions could offer Seattle something beyond individual player production.

The Mariners struggled to establish a consistent identity throughout 2026, and accountability became a recurring subject among players and the front office. Communication gaps also reportedly existed within the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bringing back experienced players who understand the organization could help the new manager establish a stronger clubhouse culture.

Moreover, both Santana and Suarez could be more affordable options than some of the established players available in free agency.

The Mariners also face a shortened offseason with the current collective bargaining agreement expiring on December 1. A potential lockout could freeze major-league transactions, making the upcoming general manager meetings particularly important.

For now, Dipoto has not identified specific targets for the veteran infield role. However, his recent remarks have given analysts and fans enough reason to consider the possibility of seeing familiar faces return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bringing back Santana or Suarez may not solve every roster problem, but either reunion could provide the Mariners with valuable experience as they aim for a comeback in 2027.