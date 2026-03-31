Mariners Sign 20-YO For $95M Deal, Leave MLB World Furious

While the baseball community was already in shock after news of the Phillies and Reds signing pre-agreements with minor leaguers worth multi-million dollars, the Mariners just took the game a step further. They’ve locked up a 20-year-old prospect with a near nine-figure deal before he’s ever seen a big-league pitch, and the fan reaction has been predictably furious.

“Colt Emerson and the Seattle Mariners agree on an eight-year, $95 million contract extension, sources say. The deal includes a ninth-year club option, a full no-trade clause, and escalators that can bring it north of $130 million. Emerson is represented by ACES,” MLB insider Robert Murray shared via X.

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Colt Emerson is currently the No. 7 prospect in baseball. He was selected as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. And if his recent stats are considered, he is one of the finest hitters out of the minor leagues. For reference, Emerson juggled between High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A last season, and had a slashline of .285/.383/.458 with 16 HRs and 78 RBI!

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So, by checking his minor league stats only, it seems like the Mariners have just secured a future star, but fans are skeptical about putting a $95 million bet on a player who has yet to set foot in the MLB ballparks. However, for the Mariners, investing in Emerson goes beyond just securing a future superstar. Rather, it is more about their future roster.

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Reportedly, the Mariners’ current shortstop, J.P. Crawford, is set to become a free agent by next year, and Emerson might be emerging as the team’s next shortstop. But Crawford is just 31, and he is coming off a .265 season last year. So, it would be a huge risk for them to replace Crawford with a new guy.

Still, as of now, Emerson is on a record-breaking spree, eclipsing the Brewers’ Jackson Chourio’s $82 million to become the most expensive prospect without any MLB exposure.

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However, the fans do not seem to be on the same page with the Mariners’ front office. They are wondering if the Mariners are just about to introduce another Jarred Kelenic.

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The Mariners’ front office gets called out by the fans

The Mariners have a few examples of botching up hyped prospects. “Hopefully for the M’s this deal isn’t a Kelenic 2.0,” one fan said. “Does this go into effect now, or once he is called up? Service time manipulation is the main point of my question,” another added.

The Mets drafted Kelenic in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft. He was then acquired by the Mariners later that year. However, the Mariners were accused of manipulating his service time in 2021 as punishment for refusing to sign a long-term contract extension. Kelenic was held in the minors to maintain club control for an extra year, sparking controversy.

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So, while Kelenic refused to sign a long-term deal, fans wonder if Emerson made the mistake that Kelenic avoided.

“That’s serious money for a young player still early in his career. If the Mariners’ projections are right, this is a bargain. If not, that no‑trade clause will be a long, heavy anchor,” another fan added.

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“That’s a massive statement of faith; $95M before even stepping onto the big-league field shows how highly the Mariners rate him. Now the pressure shifts—time to prove the hype is real,” one more user said.

There’s no doubt the Mariners have played a huge gamble. And if Emerson continues his current stats, it would be one of the best and team-friendly deals for Seattle. But if Emerson goes south or hits the Injured List, it couldn’t get any worse than that. Fans are also concerned about the no-trade clause in the contract. In case Emerson proves to be a bust, the Mariners would have no choice but to carry him forward.

Remember how Chase Utley prolonged his stay with the Phillies during 2015 with his no-trade clause. Fans wonder if the Mariners would face the same with Emerson in the future.

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“Does he get paid if there is an extended lockout?” One user shared a possibility.

Paying a prospect $11.8 million AAV without a single MLB game will surely hurt the Mariners more. But again, with risks come the biggest gains.