Mariners Target 9-Year Astros Veteran Amid Houston’s Uncertainty

Technically, Joe Espada is still with the Houston Astros, but after finishing with just .500 in the 2026 season, that might not be the case when the 2027 season opens. After 9 years with the Astros, Daniel Kramer just reported that “the Mariners will meet with Joe Espada for their managerial vacancy.”

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The Seattle Mariners have been permitted to interview him, but the Astros have not indicated whether the interview affects their plans for Espada. Espada’s contract expires at the end of October, leaving his future uncertain after Houston’s postseason disappointment. If he joins the Mariners, he will join a list of Bo Porter who moved from the Astros to a division rival (the Angels).

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Espada joined Houston as bench coach in 2018, serving under AJ Hinch and Dusty Baker. He became manager after Baker retired, posting a 256-229 record across 3 seasons. The Mariners’ interest comes as the Astros look for a front office overhaul after GM Dana Brown departed.

The Mariners’ search began after Dan Wilson confirmed he would not return as manager in 2027.

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They finished 76-86, third in the AL West after reaching the 2025 ALCS. That 2025 run left fans expecting another deep postseason push, making this 2026 collapse painful.

The Mariners’ offense underperformed, their starting pitching wavered, and their bullpen struggled during the second half. The defense ranked among baseball’s worst, while repeated mistakes made close games harder to win.

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Cal Raleigh (.182 with 23 homers) and Julio Rodríguez (.247 with 22 homers) regressed offensively. The lineup struck out too often (1400) and ranked 9th highest.

Although Wilson was not solely responsible, the organization decided a new direction and a new clubhouse voice were necessary.

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Players and club officials raised concerns over accountability, while their president of baseball operations, Jerry Dipoto, said the team needed something new. The Mariners want an outside voice to challenge habits and spot its blind spots.

If the Mariners hire Joe Espada, the Astros will lose a manager who has spent 9 years learning their organization. Moving to a division rival would give Seattle an insider who understands Houston’s clubhouse, strategies, and approach to winning games.

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Espada could use that experience to help the Mariners identify weaknesses the Astros once exploited against them. With Houston already facing a front-office overhaul, losing Espada to Seattle could add another layer of uncertainty to the franchise’s next chapter.

Spending 6 years behind World Series-winning managers Hinch and Baker showed him different ways to balance data, preparation, and instinct in games.

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In 3 seasons, Espada guided the Astros to 2 AL West titles, showing he understands how to keep a team competitive across a full season. Seattle could benefit from that experience, particularly in making sharper in-game decisions and getting more out of its roster, although Houston’s own first-round exit this year shows Espada still has questions to answer.

Joe Espada could connect Rodríguez, Raleigh, and the rotation to front-office plans through clear communication. His familiarity with Seattle could sharpen scouting reports and help hitters recognize opponents’ approaches. He would need to improve execution, defense, lineup choices, and late-game decisions.

The Mariners also have coaching vacancies, giving their next manager a chance to shape the staff. For fans, the appeal is a new approach that builds on existing talent already here.

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The Astros are already facing uncertainty after parting ways with Dana Brown and reviewing Espada’s future in the organization. The Astros finished 81-81, won the division, but were swept by the White Sox.

Espada said he wants to stay, mentioning, “As a bench coach, as a manager, I have witnessed so many great moments, so obviously I would like to continue enjoying those moments.”

A new GM will likely choose a manager aligned with his vision. If Houston moves on, the Mariners could offer Espada a roster with room to improve. For now, the interview signals interest, not a confirmed departure or appointment by either team.

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If not Espada, who next for the Mariners?

If Seattle cannot secure Joe Espada, several other coaches could offer different paths forward. The Mariners went 76-86 in 2026, and President Jerry Dipoto said previous major league managerial experience would be preferred, though not required. And the Mariners have a few names on that list.

Spencer Allen joined the Brewers in 2022 and became director of player development in 2024. Before that, he coached at several colleges and led Northwestern from 2016 through 2021. The Brewers then made him first-base coach in January 2026, joining its major league staff. His baserunning, defense, and teaching could help Seattle sharpen execution and develop young players.

The other option for the Mariners is Kai Correa. Correa brings a local connection, having played baseball at the University of Puget Sound. He joined the Guardians’ coaching system in 2018 before becoming the bench coach for the San Francisco Giants in 2020.

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After Gabe Kapler’s dismissal, Correa managed the Giants for their final 3 games of 2023, in which he had a 1-2 record against the Dodgers. He later coordinated Cleveland’s major league field work before becoming the Mets’ bench coach.

George Lombard offers the longest major league coaching track record among these three alternatives. He played parts of 6 major league seasons after years in the minor leagues. Lombard coached first base for the Dodgers from 2016 through the 2020 season, including their 2020 championship. He became Detroit’s bench coach in 2021 and has worked alongside manager A.J. Hinch since.

Allen emphasizes teaching, Correa brings defensive strategy, and Lombard offers major league coaching experience. The Mariners’ choice depends on what matters most:

Player development, strategy, or established coaching experience. Whichever direction Seattle chooses, its next manager will inherit a roster expected to compete in the postseason.