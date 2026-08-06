Mariners-Tigers Benches Clear After Pitcher Allegedly Targets Tigers Star

Immediately after Tigers reliever Enmanuel De Jesus hit Cal Raleigh in the ribs with a 94-to 95-mph fastball during the seventh inning, the Tigers said it was not at all intentional. Tigers catcher Eduardo Valencia explained that Detroit had been trying to pitch Raleigh high and inside throughout the series. What followed in the eighth inning created a tense environment.

After Gabe Speier hit Tigers star Gleyber Torres in the left leg, Torres exchanged words with Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. Because Raleigh had been hit in the previous inning, the timing made Torres’ hit-by-pitch look like possible retaliation. The argument caused players and coaches from both teams to leave their dugouts and gather near home plate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The benches cleared in Mariners vs. Tigers after Gabe Speier allegedly hit Gleyber Torres with the intention to retaliate for Cal Raleigh getting plunked in the previous inning,” Foul Territory captioned the clip shared on X.

After the benches cleared, the umpires discussed the incident for several minutes before ejecting Speier. Mariners manager Dan Wilson was unhappy with the decision because Detroit pitcher Enmanuel De Jesus had not been ejected after hitting Raleigh. He entered the field to protest and was also ejected.

Get the EssentiallySports Daily Newsletter. Stay ahead of the game with daily updates, exclusive stories, expert takes, and the biggest moments from the world's most popular sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson said, “Their guy hits somebody, and there are no consequences.”

Eduard Bazardo replaced Speier after the ejection. He immediately faced Dillon Dingler, who hit a two-run home run to center field and reduced Seattle’s lead to 3-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

This made Speier’s ejection even more significant because his replacement allowed Detroit to get back into the game. Seattle later added an insurance run through Colt Emerson’s home run and eventually won 4-2.

Tigers catcher Eduardo Valencia said, “We’re trying to throw up and in all series to Cal. We don’t try to hit anybody. De Jesus is trying to do his job, trying to get outs. He just missed the ball, and that’s it. We don’t try to hit anybody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, most people found it difficult to believe.

Because Seattle starting pitcher Bryan Woo hit three Detroit batters during his seven scoreless innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tigers rookie Max Clark was struck on his elbow guard in the third inning, Riley Greene was hit by a breaking ball in the fourth, and Zach McKinstry was hit on the foot in the fifth. McKinstry was initially not awarded first base, but a replay review confirmed that the ball had grazed his foot.

The game remained scoreless during all three incidents, as Seattle did not take the lead until Julio Rodríguez hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know about intent,” Hinch noted. “They are going to have to answer that question. I think back-to-back pitches in a weird spot to Gleyber (Torres), one that smoked him, created a little bit of emotion and we all ended up on the field.”

None of Woo’s pitches appeared intentional, and he managed to strand all three runners while completing seven shutout innings.

Speier’s hit felt more like a retaliation because we have seen a similar incident just a few months back.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a June 13 game between the San Diego Padres and the Baltimore Orioles, O’s rookie righty Trey Gibson had hit Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts with a 93.5 mph sinker in the fifth. Then, in the bottom of the 9th, Padres reliever Ron Marinaccio had hit Gunnar Henderson.

Within 3 days, Marinaccio was suspended with an undisclosed fine, along with Padres manager Craig Stammen, even though both argued that it was not intentional.

But the Tigers-Mariners game carried added tension because Seattle had eliminated Detroit in a dramatic 15-inning, winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 the previous October on Jorge Polanco’s walk-off single.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, the flare-up from Wednesday wasn’t an isolated event for the Tigers and Mariners.

Months of bad blood resurfaced in Seattle

The two clubs faced off last year during the American League Division Series. They were 2-2 after four games, and both teams needed a win to advance to the ALCS.

Neither of them was ready to leave an inch of ground as they went 15 innings to settle the winner. Jorge Polanco hit the game-winning RBI single as the Mariners won 3-2, eliminating the Tigers.

The entire series was filled with drama as Josh Naylor used some fake sign-stealing to disrupt the pitcher’s focus earlier in the series. The commentators were initially under the impression that Naylor was cheating, but the consecutive false signs revealed he was intentionally doing it to distract the pitchers.

And Naylor isn’t new to the rivalry as well.

Back in June last year, Keider Montero drilled him during a weekend series. Apparently, the Tigers were irritated by some “borderline dirty plays” by Naylor, and the HBP was a supposed retaliation for the same.

Wednesday’s incident was a bit less dramatic than their previous encounters. But it ended up with 2 ejections anyway.

The Mariners eventually won the game 4-2 and leveled the series. They are currently 56-59, 3rd in the AL West. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 4th in AL Central with a 55-59 record. They are 1.5 games behind the Wild Card chase. Seattle is just 0.5 games ahead of them. Both teams will lock horns again on Thursday for a decider.