Marlins Confront Tough Truth Over Pete Fairbanks After Mets’ Yet Another Trade Miss

By now, the New York Mets’ story this offseason is one of disappointment. They missed keeping back Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz. And the one ace they thought they would go after is now off to the Miami Marlins.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ouch. Right?

Mets fans have been vocal, and not in a good way! A billionaire owner in Steve Cohen and a front office led by David Stearns, and yet another impact arm slipping to the rivals. Pete Fairbanks’s move to the Marlins just poured some mad gasoline on the fire. Because how does a team with championship dreams do penny pinching and lose such players? And not the first time this offseason, right?

ADVERTISEMENT

But here is a plot twist – did the New York Mets dodge a bullet?

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Mets at Miami Marlins Sep 26, 2025 Miami, Florida, USA New York Mets owner Steve Cohen walks on the field before the game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Miami loanDepot Park Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250926_SN_na2_00002

According to insiders Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield, Fairbanks isn’t the same force as he once was towards the Tampa Bay Rays. When he was at his peak, he was striking out more than 11 batters per nine innings. But over the last two seasons, that number had plummeted to one strikeout per inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fairbanks doesn’t dominate like he did during his best days with the Rays, when his K/9 ratio routinely landed north of 11. He has struck out less than a batter per inning over the past two seasons, making his margin for error that much thinner.”

Last year, he even surrendered a career high of long balls. And sure, he has control and has improved, but the Rays’ decking an $11 million buyout does speak volumes. The Tampa Bay Rays are not here to make emotional connections, and it showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But even then, from Miami’s perspective, the move makes a lot of sense; he agreed to a one-year $13 million deal, and it’s loaded with incentives, including bonuses for being traded. It’s a short-term gamble for a team with little long-term payroll committed.

He can stabilise the shaky Marlins bullpen, or he becomes trade bait. And honestly, the Marlins had no choice because their bullpen ranked near the bottom of the league in 2025. Even though Fairbanks has some red flags, he brings experience and velocity.

As for the Mets, what’s gone is gone now. It’s – what’s next?

ADVERTISEMENT

Two plays that Steve Cohen should play for the New York Mets

If the Mets are serious about taking the next step, then two moves feel more necessary than splurges. And it’s something that the New York Mets should be all over.

One is in the lineup, and another gives the rotation the anchor it needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s start with Cody Bellinger. Yes, the contract will be big, around five years, and $170 million, and it does sound scary at first, but this is the type of player you overpay for. Bellinger fits the roster almost too well. He is a high-contact hitter with sneaky power, and his left-handed swing is tailor-made for yanking the balls down the right field. In 2025, he hit .272 with 29 homers and an .814 OPS.

But the real value comes with the glove, and he is still an elite defender. Plus, he is flexible and can play centre, corner, or even slide to first base when needed. This is gold for the team, and his contact skills and defensive instincts also give him an edge. Plus, the Yankees seem to have found a replacement for Bellinger, so doesn’t the route seem clearer for them?

Then to the pitching. The Mets are hoping that their young arms carry them on, but it’s a dangerous gamble. That’s why trading for Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta makes sense. He is coming off a dominant 2025 season. He went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He essentially changes the tone of the rotation. Peralta can take the pressure off the kids and give the Mets a pitcher they can trust every fifth day.