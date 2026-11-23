How does a starter who threw 101 pitches become a 100 mph closer days later? Sandy Alcántara, the Miami Marlins ace right-hander, led MLB with 214 innings in 2026 and added three saves. Eury Pérez, a Marlins right-hander, punched out the side in 14 pitches against the Chicago Cubs in a tied eighth. Both outings replaced the side session starters who normally throw between turns.

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The Marlins have ditched traditional side sessions and started sending starters into games on their between-start throw days. That drew a pointed response from Jake Peavy, a former Cy Young winner and analyst, who joined host Matt Vasgersian and insider Jon Morosi on MLB Network.

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“I just worry about in a game and in an era that we’re struggling to keep pitchers especially healthy, more so than ever. Talking about two pitchers who were off surgeries… Sandy threw 214 innings last year, most of them as a starter, handful as a reliever. I just don’t know the sustainability of it. I don’t know if anybody knows.”

While Peavy was pointing to Alcántara and Pérez, both coming off surgeries, in the same segment, he described his own workday as near 80 percent effort.

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Alcántara touched 100 mph in a scoreless ninth against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his first career save, two days after a 101-pitch start. Pérez hit 100 after a 97-pitch outing, a clear jump in intensity in short rest.

Even though this idea is new to the regular season, October has a history of starters pitching in relief on short rest.

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Madison Bumgarner, the San Francisco Giants left-hander, threw five scoreless relief innings on 68 pitches in Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, on two days’ rest, to secure a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. Randy Johnson, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ left-hander, was even ahead in 2001.

After throwing 104 pitches to win Game 6, he retired all four batters he faced in the eighth inning of Game 7 and earned the win in a 3-2 walk-off over the New York Yankees.

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Recent precedents came in 2025 and 2026.

The Los Angeles Dodgers relied on Roki Sasaki, a right-hander, and other starters for nearly half of their 2025 postseason bullpen workload. Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners right-handers, and Jack Flaherty, a Detroit Tigers right-hander, also worked throw-day relief, as did Gavin Williams, a Cleveland Guardians right-hander, in the 2026 playoffs.

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The Marlins’ twist was running it through a 162-game grind. Manager Clayton McCullough planned roughly four such outings a year, with Janson Junk, a right-hander, serving as the late-August test case.

Peavy separated that regular-season question from the October case in the same MLB Network segment.

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“I especially believe you do this, and this is a crucial piece of how you win a World Series. I just don’t know if I win the season like this.”

The sample is tiny, only a handful of outings, and it came late.

Miami was eliminated on September 18 after a franchise-record 12-game losing streak and finished 80-82, so no full 162-game sample, and the club has not won a World Series since 2003, when they were known as the Florida Marlins.

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Still, Pérez followed his strikeouts with a one-hit shutout against the Atlanta Braves three days later, which points to a quick recovery.

That recovery is the strongest argument for the plan, and Alcántara’s 33 starts around his three saves add to that case. Peavy’s doubt centers on the long haul, whether the plan can be repeated across a full season, and that uncertainty fits a club that experiments with its pitching staff.

Throw-day relief is only one piece of a larger pitching overhaul in Miami. The rest of that program explains why the Marlins were willing to try it.

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Marlins try new ideas across their pitching staff

Peter Bendix, the Marlins president of baseball operations, and Daniel Moskos, the pitching coach, scrapped traditional bullpen mounds for Live Pitch Design Sessions. Starters threw to hitters in the box, and the in-game outings were the next step.

Each session has a specific target, such as finishing hitters with two strikes or sharpening a sweeper. Coaches behind a screen track spin efficiency, break, and velocity after every pitch.

Coaches also called pitches from the dugout.

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Rob Marcello, the assistant pitching coach, signaled a numbered pitch and zone to the catcher, who relayed it through PitchCom. Team ERA fell from 4.60 (25th in MLB) in 2025 to 4.09 (13th) in 2026, a stretch that began with the late 2025 rollout.

The approach showed in pitch selection too.

The staff led MLB with a 51.9 percent non-fastball rate and held opponents to a .231 average against a .244 league mark.

The offseason moves point to continuity around that program.

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The Marlins exercised Alcántara’s $21 million club option, tendered contracts to all 38 players on the 40-man roster, and signed lefty reliever Andrew Nardi to a one-year deal despite elbow surgery that will likely sideline him for most of 2027.

Whether Miami repeats the plan in 2027 remains open, and a full season would show if live throw-day work holds up. If Alcántara and Pérez stay healthy, the case for the plan strengthens, and it could spread to more regular-season rotations.