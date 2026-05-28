Marlins Pitcher Suffers One of the Most Bizarre Baseball Injuries Ahead of Loss to Blue Jays

Four innings, no runs, no walks, nine strikeouts, and then bang, he’s pulled from the game. That was the summary of the young Marlins starter’s Tuesday game. Only, there was no loud noise, just an awkward and worrying silence as Eury Pérez felt a sudden discomfort while on a light stretch before being helped down the tunnel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I was just having a conversation with our pitching coach, and suddenly I felt tightness right there in my leg, and I couldn’t get up,” Pérez explained via his interpreter, Luis Dorante Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami needed a win against the Blue Jays to secure the recent three-game regular-season series. They were leading 1-0 since the first inning. And the way Pérez pitched 4 scoreless innings made most fans feel that they would outclass the Jays. But a right hamstring strain ended his night, as it prevented the 23-year-old from stepping on the mound again.

“On a scale from 1-10, I would give a 10. It was very painful,” Pérez added. “I knew I was not going to be able to go out there, and that was the same thought from our coaches, and we decided to go inside and just take a look at it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The pain was visible on his face. And he couldn’t even walk on his own. The training staff initially attended to him before teammate Sandy Alcantara helped Pérez down the tunnel. And the only good news is the ace felt that his pain dialed down to 7 during the postgame.

However, the extent of his injury is not clear yet. Miami is waiting for an MRI, and they can make a decision on the pitcher based on that. It was disheartening for the pitcher, as it was his best outing of the season. Eury Pérez couldn’t continue to save the lead for a few more innings. And the Marlins lost the game 1-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the most bizarre part was how he got injured. Pitchers suffer injuries all the time, but that is mostly on the mound. Off-field injuries during light stretching are rare compared to on-mound incidents. But then again, we know it’s not impossible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa completely tore a tendon on his left ankle while practicing swings inside the batting cage earlier this month and was ruled out for the season.

Miami’s rotation problem could worsen if Pérez misses time

The Marlins’ top prospect, Robby Snelling, sprained the UCL in his left elbow last week. And a TJ (Tommy John) surgery will sideline him for the entire season. Chris Paddack was having a poor season as he allowed 32 runs in 40.2 innings in 2026. The Marlins designated him on May 5, and he was subsequently released.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means the franchise would have to rely more on pitchers like Janson Junk and Tyler Phillips. Junk has a 4.80 ERA, allowing 34 runs in 60.0 innings. Phillips, on the other hand, was recently shifted to the role of a starter after pitching 30.0 innings out of the bullpen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Marlins might have to recall Braxton Garrett from the minors. He had a short stint earlier this season, as his 14.54 ERA cost him his MLB spot. All this means that Miami might have to depend on less-effective options in the rotation. And that’s not a good sign for a team sitting 4th in the NL East with a 26- 31 record.

Eury Pérez tossed a 101-mph fastball, the second-fastest in his career, on Tuesday. He had recently added a two-seam sinker to his arsenal before the injury. Losing him at this point might have a negative impact on his overall form as well.

That’s why manager Clayton McCullough and the entire franchise eagerly await the imaging.