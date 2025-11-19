Marlins’ Split With 27YO Confirmed as Blue Jays Target Aggressive Roster Shakeup, Deems Insider

The Miami Marlins are at a crossroads as 2025 looms, grappling with a significant choice. Should they focus on the franchise’s future, or should they consider the increasing offers from clubs eager to acquire their promising young pitcher?

Edward Cabrera, the 27-year-old right-handed pitcher, had a 2025 season that fundamentally altered the trade landscape heading into the offseason. And Jim Riley of BALLCAP Sports believes the match makes sense.

“For Edward Cabrera, the Toronto Blue Jays are in an aggressive mode when it comes to seeking out talent to improve this club year-over-year.” Their current bold approach is a direct result of their first World Series appearance in thirty years, which came in 2025. They nearly toppled the eventual champions, only to lose in a tense Game 7 that went into extra innings.

Instead of shelling out big bucks for free-agent pitchers, the Blue Jays have the prospect pool needed to snag pitchers with years of control via trades.

Riley singled out Ricky Tiedemann and Jojo Parker, two of the organization’s most promising young players, as possible trade bait. Plus, Cabrera checks all the boxes.

He wrapped up 2025 with a 3.53 ERA, a mark achieved over a career-high 137⅔ innings pitched. His fastball, a blistering 97 mph, and a curveball that had finally clicked, complemented his already reliable changeup. He’s got three years of arbitration eligibility remaining, which gives Toronto an immediate advantage and helps them plan their finances.

The Blue Jays’ approach to building their team goes well beyond just adding pitchers. Their financial focus could soon shift back to the bullpen or the offense.

The talk has already started with major relief market players such as Devin Williams, Edwin Díaz, and Pete Fairbanks, which is where the team’s main focus is now. This approach demonstrates the financial advantage of getting a player with a big paycheck like Cabrera.

The team can now hire the top relievers with the allowance of the major league salary, plus the movement of prospects for starting rotation improvement. The Blue Jays’ buy strategy to stay in the hunt is visible as they are after a reliable starter like Cabrera while simultaneously working on getting elite relievers.

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins have made a daring decision, prioritizing the protection of their rising talents over the risk of losing their ace pitcher.

Marlins are betting on Joe Mack and young prospects to replace Edward Cabrera

Joe Mack, the catcher, is the one to watch.

The 22-year-old is the team’s second-best prospect, and his Triple-A performance was impressive: 21 home runs, 9 stolen bases, and a 33 percent caught-stealing rate, which suggests he can handle a pitching staff.

Josh White and William Kempner, both right-handed pitchers, were also included on the protected list. White’s statistics are hard to overlook: a 1.86 ERA spanning 45 minor league appearances. He struck out more than 40% of the batters he faced. And then there is Kempner with a 2.26 ERA in 67.2 IP in his 2025 MiLB appearances.

However, safeguarding these three came with a price.

The team decided to get rid of outfielder Joey Wiemer by designating him for assignment. Consequently, a vacancy was created on the roster.

December’s Rule 5 draft is now attended by Jacob Berry, a previously drafted first-rounder, and Yiddi Cappe, the best player in the minor leagues in 2022.

The 12th pick in the Rule 5 draft is in Miami’s hands, providing a chance to clarify some uncertainties. At the same time, the unprotected talent brings about concerns.

Miami’s trust – or maybe a last resort – is placed on Mack, White, and Kempner as the future of the team, particularly if Cabrera is traded.