Mass Firing Saga Hits Red Sox as Manager Alex Cora and Several Coaches Abruptly Exit Boston

Alex Cora joined the Red Sox in 2018 and led them to their 9th World Series win and a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins. And now, when he is leaving Boston, the team is struggling at the bottom of the AL East with a 10-17 record.

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But perhaps the biggest twist in the tale was that the Red Sox front office under Craig Breslow not only fired their manager but cleaned the house. This included an extended coaching panel. So, just a month into the new season, and the Red Sox are without their entire coaching team.

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“The Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora, hitting coach Peter Fatse, bench coach Rámon Vazquez, and game-planning coach Jason Varitek, sources tell ESPN. While the Red Sox won today, they are 10-17 and in last place in the American League East. Massive change is coming in Boston,” MLB insider Jeff Passan shared via X.

The fans have been calling for stricter actions since the team started slow this year. But they were surely not ready to see Cora and his entire coaching staff moving away. And the news came just at a time when the team performed its best this year. They won the second game against the Orioles, snapping their 4-game losing streak by a 17-1 record.

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Offense came to life, with all batters taking hits and 3 home runs scored. Pitching was also at its best with a total of 4 pitchers used, and no one allowed an earned run! Still, the Red Sox’s brutal start in 2026 might have gotten too heavy for the front office. Also, Cora failed to amp up the power-hitting figures as the Red Sox currently rank 30th in terms of hitting home runs.

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This might justify the reason behind firing hitting coaches Pete Fatse and Dillon Lawson and bench coach Ramon Vazquez.

Since winning the 2018 World Series, Cora couldn’t maintain the momentum. Boston could only secure a postseason berth in 2021 and 2025, only to lose out in the ALCS. And apart from these on-field stats, Cora’s botched move involving Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman could also have contributed to his ouster. Last year, Bregman was placed on the hot corner, forcing the team’s stable third baseman, Devers, to move to DH.

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However, upon Triston Casas’ injury, Devers was again asked to move to 1B. Cora couldn’t control the lineup sequence, and eventually Devers got traded to the Giants, only to lose out on Bregman to free agency. So, the blame was primarily on Alex Cora for botching up two of the best talents.

And lastly, the Red Sox’s rough start this year has made the writing on the wall clear.

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We had witnessed the same last year when the Mets fired most of Carlos Mendoza’s coaching staff. It included pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, co-hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, and bench coach John Gibbons. However, Mendoza was saved then, but Cora was not so fortunate. Still, with how the Mets are performing presently, we are uncertain about Mendoza as well.

Nevertheless, firing a manager along with his coaching staff is not a normal scene in MLB.

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“Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018. And for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude,” said Red Sox owner John Henry. Arguments can be made whether Cora is solely responsible for the slump and if the players should also be blamed. But in MLB, wins matter.

So, Cora was fired despite having a 620–541 record. The only exception this time was that the entire coaching staff took the hit.

The Red Sox’s stunner with their third-base coach

Kyle Hudson joined the team in 2023 as a first-base coach. But after a year, he was promoted to third-base coach. And his best outcome was arguably Jarren Duran.

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Duran had a rough season in 2022, hitting only .221, but that catapulted to .295 in 2023. Home runs increased by only 5, but his RBIs rose to 40 from 17 in 2022. And as per Duran, the credit goes to Hudson. “He’s had a huge impact on me, just on the field, off the field, somebody I can talk to about everything,” Duran said back then.

By the end of 2023, Duran was ranked 4th in outfield jumps by Statcast. He was seen frequently turning singles into doubles. Moreover, Hudson implemented an aggressive style in 2024. This included helping the team secure high-volume stolen base performances. Remember the nine-stolen-base game against the Yankees in June 2024.

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Still, despite such records, Hudson couldn’t save himself from the latest cleanout wave in the Red Sox. “Third-base coach Kyle Hudson was also let go by Boston, sources tell ESPN,” Passan added.

This year, Boston was struggling in baserunning. For instance, on Friday, the lack of aggressive baserunning among Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer caused a goof-up and a double play.

Now that the Red Sox have thought of clearing off the entire coaching staff, let’s see who all takes the charge hereon. The team is still at the bottom of the division, and it would be interesting to see how they steer till the new panel takes charge.