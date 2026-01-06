Massive Blue Jays Shakeup Incoming as Ross Atkins Refuses to Sacrifice Bo Bichette–Kyle Tucker, Deems Insider

Essentials Inside The Story The Blue Jays are acting like the "big dogs" this offseason.

How are they planning to manage the lineup, given their pursuit for Tucker and Bichette goes on?

Insiders feel that Kyle Tucker is a better fit for Toronto.

Just when the Blue Jays’ core seemed set, even before signing Kazuma Okamoto to a 4-year, $60 million deal, GM Ross Atkins signaled he’s just getting started, with insiders confirming he’s ‘moving like big dogs’ to shake up the roster. Ben Nicholson-Smith noted that this signing doesn’t necessarily “preclude further additions.” While a trade may seem likely after the Okamoto addition, insiders confirmed that the Blue Jays are not moving on from Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Accumulating all those reports and the market, Nick Gosse of the Jays Digest has analyzed, “At this point, there’s no ruling out multiple pieces. Tucker still makes a ton of sense. Bo still makes a ton of sense.”

But if Tucker and Bichette become a part of the Jays’ lineup, the lineup would have to be reorganized. Gosse explains how.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we go by the assumption, Okamoto is going to play some third, and I think he’s going to play primarily third and then, also, play first base, because he’s a gold glover there in the Japan League. He can play first base on days where Vladdy DH’s, plays third. Other times, you move [Addison] Barger around, and you could DH Anthony Santander. You have room for either one of these guys [Tucker or Bichette].”

Last season, Okamoto’s batting average was a whopping .327, with a strikeout rate of just 11%. He consistently lifts and pulls the ball in the game and can add to the lineup by turning into an eventual primary 1B. He has played 474 games at first base in his career so far; so, this 6x All-Star could easily fit or transition between third and first base. Also, let’s not forget his heroic go-ahead home run for Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic against Team USA, where Okamoto scored seven RBIs in 18 at-bats.

Clearly, adding Okamoto makes the Jays’ lineup flexible enough and allows for adjustments as and when required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, if the Jays can move 3B Barger to right field and RF Santander to DH, there will be space for Bo Bichette or Kyle Tucker.

Gosse continued, “Whether that’s Kyle Tucker in left field and you trade Nathan Lukes, or you can also go about it another way. You get Bo Bichette, and you play him at second, and you move things around for Ernie Clement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Several reports right now indicate that if the Jays go ahead with Bo, Clement will be “reduced to more of a bench player.” But even then, if he stays on the team, that’s a win-win for all.

Another possibility is moving Clement to second. If so, signing Bichette would be less likely, and at that juncture, “Tucker would make more sense.” The avenues seem endless for the World Series runner-up team, right now.

While it’s still unclear how Okamoto’s contract can impact Toronto’s pursuit of another top bat, insiders think that the Jays and Tucker are as clean a fit as ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Kyle Tucker is considered a better fit for the Blue Jays?

“The Blue Jays have long been considered one of the likeliest teams [for Kyle Tucker], and for good reason, given the obvious fit,” Nick Gosse quoted snippets from Keegan Matheson’s article while explaining the stance further.

“Bo Bichette makes it a little more confusing. If you assume that Okamoto is a third baseman and you have Andrés Giménez at short, Ernie Clement needs that playing time. He’s not going to play in the outfield. You can even have Davis Schneider playing second base. It’s going to be very interesting to see how they manage the duties.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before signing Okamoto, Barger was manning most of the third base, with Clement mostly working out of second base. Now, if Barger comes in the right field, Clement will be in the same position. That’s an easier fit. Gosse goes on to analyze why.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

“You save the money of Bo, and then you put it into Tucker. Tucker in left, [Daulton] Varsho in center, Barger in right, Santander DH.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Santander comes on the scene only if George Springer is not in the conversation, though. If Springer is there, he can become the DH or can be moved around against lefties or righties. In such an instance, we will have both Springer and Santander in the lineup. All this while, the Jays’ outfield requirements are only increasing, because their infield is already overflowing (Guerrero Jr., Clement, Barger, Giménez, and Okamoto), and that’s where King Tuck can fit in best.

Plus, both Springer and Varsho are in their contract years. This means their outfield need will become even more pressing in 2027. Tucker’s lefty-powered impact bat would surely make the Jays a formidable force in the big leagues. However, the familiarity between Bichette and the Blue Jays cannot be denied, either. So, if the Jays go on to sign both, they may offer a shorter-term, high-AAV deal to Kyle Tucker to keep the payroll in check, as well.

Whatever the scenario is, the Jays’ season will be “wild.”