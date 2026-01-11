Max Kepler Receives More Bad News After 80 Game Suspension for PED Use

Max Kepler’s disappointing season had already clouded his outlook in free agency. Just as he was looking for a chance to reset his value, a new development surfaced that could sideline him for a significant stretch of the upcoming year.

That latest setback has now added serious uncertainty to Kepler’s immediate MLB future and changed how teams may view him moving forward.

On Friday, the former Phillies outfielder was handed an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic. Kepler tested positive for Epitrenbolone, a synthetic anabolic steroid.

The suspension takes effect immediately and will apply the moment he signs with any team, regardless of when that happens.

During the suspension, Kepler will not receive any salary and will be ineligible for postseason play if his team qualifies. However, he is allowed to serve the suspension while remaining a free agent if he goes unsigned.

These conditions fall under MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and apply to both the regular season and postseason, further complicating Kepler’s path back to the field this year.

Performance-wise, Max Kepler had a less than impressive performance season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He joined the team after they signed him for a 1-year $10 million in December 2024. Throughout 127 games, he achieved 18 home runs alongside 52 RBI and a .216 BA, his third lowest so far. Despite this, he had shown some improvement in the final two months of the season in the right field alongside Nick Castellanos.

Moreover, Kepler was also not very happy with how the team used him as a platoon instead of using him as an outfielder. Following the end of the season, he became a free agent, with his next contract projected to be a 1-year, $7,593,600 deal, according to Spotrac.

Meanwhile, the Phillies seem to be moving past Kepler. Their new outfield plan seems to include Brandon Marsh along with a left-field platoon partner, Justin Crawford in center field, and Adolis Garcia in right field. As for Nick Castellanos, the team is looking to either trade him or release him before spring training.

While Max Kepler has been suspended for 80 games, it remains to be seen whether he can rebound and improve his performance upon his return.

Why is Max Kepler facing suspension?

Max Kepler’s suspension comes from him testing positive for Epitrenbolone, which is a synthetic anabolic steroid, according to the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball. Known to be a metabolite of the prohibited steroid trembolone, it violated MLB’s jointly administered drug policy with the Major League Baseball Players Association. However, this is not the first time such a performance-enhancing substance has been used in sports.

Manuel Charr’s title defense was cancelled after he tested positive for the use of Epitrenbolone in 2018. Then, it was also the cause of the US Anti-Doping Agency Case, in which Carl Grove, a 90-year-old American cyclist, was stripped of a world record in 2020. Now, the same performance-inducing substance use has been linked to Max Kepler in the MLB.

While Max Kepler is presently going through a difficult time, he can still rebound and make a triumphant return to his career. Known for his impressive defense and left-handed power, the 32-year-old had a career year in 2019 with his previous team, the Minnesota Twins. That season saw him hit his 36th home run, a shot into right field against the Detroit Tigers in August. That home run made him the MLB record holder for home runs by a European-born player (he hails from Berlin, Germany). Besides his home runs, Kepler also achieved a career high in RBIs (90) and OPS (.855).

Max Kepler’s future in MLB currently looks troublesome as a result of his testing positive for Epitrenbolone. However, it remains to be seen which jersey he wears when he rejoins the game.