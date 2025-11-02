Max Scherzer Announces Retirement Plans After Blue Jays’ World Series Heartbreak

Will Max Scherzer take a page out of Clayton Kershaw’s book? Reportedly, after the Dodgers clinched their second straight World Series title, Kershaw decided to walk away from the game on the ultimate high. Now, the question is what’s next for 41-year-old Scherzer.

Well, at 41 years and 97 days, Scherzer was the oldest starting pitcher in the 2025 World Series!!! While most pitchers his age are long retired or sitting in a broadcast booth, he’s still out there competing and refining his craft. And tonight, Scherzer once again reminded everyone why he’s a future Hall of Famer. In Game 7, he allowed just one run over four innings with three SOs!

Now, right after the final out of the World Series, Scherzer spoke openly about what’s next for him…

“Max Scherzer intends to keep playing. I can’t see how that’s the last pitch I’ve ever thrown,” hotly served by MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Just check the scoreline of tonight’s game, and you will know the importance of Scherzer. With 3 SOs, he is the best among the arms the Jays used tonight. Had the Jays’ bullpen been as good and lethal as Scherzer in Game 7, they might have ended up winning the World Series.

Nevertheless, for now, we can be relieved that Scherzer will be here around for a few more times. And honestly, considering how he pitched in the World Series, we would love to see him more. However, the bigger question now is whether the Blue Jays would extend him any further. He reportedly signed a 1 year, $15,500,000 contract with the Blue Jays, which ends hereon. So, will he hit free agency or stay with the Jays?

Also, it would be an interesting storyline to see about how Scherzer generates interest among the suitors. Imagine a 41-year-old pitcher being courted by suitors for one last ride, while names like Joe Nuxhall started their broadcasting journey at 37 back in 1966!

Scherzer is all set to become an offseason highlight

For the unversed, Scherzer had a stellar 2022 regular season, posting an 11–5 record with a 2.29 ERA and 173 strikeouts. But things didn’t go quite as smoothly after that. Reportedly, in 2023, he posted a 4.01 ERA with the Mets before getting traded to the Rangers.

Now, fast-forward to this season: Scherzer has shown flashes of his old self again. Though a thumb injury limited him to just 17 starts and a 5.19 ERA, he still delivered when it mattered most. Most recently, he flashed a vintage Mad Max outing in ALCS Game 4 and solid performances in World Series Games 3 and 7!!!

Hence, those postseason moments might just make Scherzer one of the more intriguing names this offseason. According to Spotrac, he’s projected to land a one-year, $10 million deal for 2026. That’s a price tag that’s more than reasonable for a pitcher of his caliber. So, don’t be surprised if a few teams start circling. And who knows, maybe we’ll even see a reunion with one of his former clubs.